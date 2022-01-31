Heather Garcia GoFundMe raises more than $14,000 after mother of 5 dies after falling from party bus on LA Highway

A woman, identified as Heather Garcia, was killed in a road accident after she fell from a party bus in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident occurred in the late hours of January 29, when Garcia was celebrating her niece's birthday in the bus while traveling northbound on the 101.

As per her family, at around 3 a.m., the now-deceased woman was dancing when she tripped back and fell on the door. The door got unlocked and Garcia fell down on the freeway.

As per the California Highway Patrol, Garcia was fatally struck and killed by a vehicle traveling in the third lane. Both the drivers, of that vehicle and the party bus, stayed at the scene to speak with authorities.

Calling the incident a "nightmare," Garcia's husband Rafael Corral said that his wife was only days away from celebrating her 30th birthday with her family and five children.

“You expect when you pay for a service so that you don’t drink and drive or do anything illegal…you get there, somebody takes you there safe, and you’re going to get back home safe because that’s what you paid the service for."

Calling her a great mother and sister, Heather Garcia's sister Jellue Jaramillo also expressed her sorrow.

“She was a great soul, and she was somebody that you can count on."

Heather Garcia's family created a GoFundMe to help them financially

On January 30, Garcia's husband Rafael Corral created a GoFundMe to help with his wife's burial services and the kids.

Describing the incident, Corral said Garcia was always the life of the party and a great mother. He went on to say how he feels "lost without her" and that their kids will never be able to see their mother again.

As per the post, their five kids are minors aged 10, 8, 6, 5, and 1. Corral requested donations since he was not prepared for the tragedy and also has other expenses to look forward to.

You can use this link to make anonymous donations for the family in grief.

