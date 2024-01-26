“Help me make it make sense”: Internet reacts as Metro Boomin reveals canceling his project release with Lil Durk because of leaks

Metro Boomin and Lil Durke started their collaborative project, titled No Auto, back in 2022. However, the joint album is still to be released and on January 24, 2024, Metro took to social media to clarify why the album has not been released, stating that the leaks regarding the album back in 2020 ruined the project.

The singer's clarification on the matter has since then gone viral and generated reactions online, as exemplified by the tweet below:

A fan's response to Metro Boomin's statement regarding the joint project with Lil Durke (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Netizens react to Metro Boomin's tweet regarding Lil Durke joint project

Netizens were quick to react to Metro Boomin's statement regarding his joint project with Lil Durke and why it was not being released. They took to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many of the reactions pointed out that the leak only reached some people and similar projects have done well even after being leaked. Others requested the rapper to release the project anyway. Some people also questioned how the album got leaked.

Metro Boomin and Lil Durke's joint project was confirmed by the latter in an exclusive interview with Ebro for Apple Music on June 28, 2022. He stated:

"As far as next album, you done heard something. Nah, it’s really the Metro. We was vibing so crazy in the studio, we had to. We was just in that zone. He who he is, he turned up and actually can rap. He ended up rapping his ass off, I’m changing my energy."

The rapper continued:

"Matter of fact, we both made each other start writing, too. He would come say something, and I was, ‘Hold on.’ I’d say [censored], he’d be, ‘Hold on.’ So that’s like the energy you would want. You would want that energy. We got so many records that we ain’t put on there."

At the time, Durke was also not concerned regarding the leaked version of the album, claiming that the finished version of the project would be on another level of artistic expression.

The leaked joint project by Metro Boomin and Lil Durke is part of the wider trend of leaked music in the 2020s, which has seen the leaking of entire discographies of some artists while others have faced leaks in the dozens.

This trend has also resulted in a new art form, with netizens reacting to project cancelations or halts by artists by stitching together the album by themselves using snippets or session leaks. The artists affected by this new trend include rap and hip-hop stars such as Kanye West, Future, 21 Savage, and more.

Alongside the joint project with Lil Durke, Metro also has a joint project with Future, which is also on hold. In his solo career, Metro is best known for his collaborative project with 21 Savage, Savage Mode II, which was released on October 2, 2020, and peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

