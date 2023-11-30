Henry Kissinger net worth: Fortune explored as former Secretary of State dies aged 100

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at his home in Connecticut. Kissinger Associates, his consulting firm, has confirmed the death of the former security advisor, who passed away at the age of 100. The German-born American diplomat had also received a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering an end to the Vietnam War.

Born in May 1923, Henry Kissinger was also a political scientist, geopolitical consultant, and the 56th United States Secretary of the State. He has been the author of many books, and per Celebrity Net Worth, he had a net worth of $50 million.

The political figure is now survived by his wife and two kids. At the moment, the family has not addressed the death of the former US Secretary of State, however, a statement from his consulting firm, Kissinger Associates, claimed that the family is devastated by the news of his death.

Henry Kissinger had a net worth of $50 million: Details explored as the former US Secretary of State passed away at 100

Born in 1923 in Nazi Germany, Henry took the decision to become a Jewish refugee as he fled Germany in 1938 with his family. Born as Heinz Alfred Kissinger, he changed his name to Henry when he moved to New York. He then enrolled himself at Harvard College in 1950 and earned degrees in arts and philosophy.

At the age of 20, while stationed in South Carolina during World War II, he became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Initially trained in engineering at Lafayette College, Pennsylvania, Kissinger's plans changed when he was reassigned to the 84th Infantry Division.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has been one of the most influential politicians of the 20th century. During the Battle of the Bulge, he volunteered for risky intelligence duties and later took charge of administering the German city of Krefeld due to his language skills. Recognized for his efforts, he received the Bronze Star.

After the war, Kissinger continued his service in intelligence, tracking down Gestapo officers and aiding in denazification. Hence, all of this contributed to his fortune and net worth, which is $50 million.

His army experience profoundly shaped his connection to America, and even after his separation from the military, he contributed by teaching at the European Command Intelligence School. Henry Kissinger, who passed away on Wednesday, left a complex legacy shaped by his prominent role in American foreign policy.

Henry Kissinger also rose to fame when he negotiated an end-to-end deal in the 1973 Yom Kippur War that happened between Israel and the countries around it. Many politicians praised Kissinger for his work for the country. Back in the day, former President George W. Bush also praised Kissinger for his “wisdom, charm, and humor.”

On the personal front, Henry Kissinger married Ann Fleischer in Germany in 1949, and the couple welcomed two kids, Elizabeth and David. However, the couple parted ways in 1954, and Henry then went on to marry Nancy, and the couple lived in Connecticut. However, he did not have any kids with his present wife, Nancy.

While the family has not spoken up about the tragic death, social media users, colleagues, and even people who looked up to Kissinger are posting tributes and messages for the deceased.