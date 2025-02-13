“Her own man not standing up for her like this” — Netizens react to Eagles’ Saquon Barkley coming to Taylor Swift’s defense after Super Bowl booing

Taylor Swift attended the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 to support her partner, Travis Kelce. On February 12, Philadelphia Eagles player Saquon Barkley appeared on The Howard Stern Show to discuss his football journey. In the show, he also mentioned that he didn't understand why the football fans booed the singer.

Saquon Barkley shared that they are trying to expand the game, and as a public figure, Taylor Swift is helping with that by supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player. Barkley told the host, Howard Stern:

"I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger... We're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."

Saquon Barkley's statement was shared on X by the page @PopBase. In the reply section, netizens praised Barkley for speaking up for Taylor Swift. One netizen (@justlikemagik) pointed out in a now-viral tweet that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, didn't defend her as Saquon Barkley did.

"Mind you her own man not standing up for her like this," they wrote.

Some netizens shared the same opinion, saying people love to hate the singer for no reason. One netizen (@33ELEL33) called Saquon Barkley a good role model for his maturity.

"Notice how the chiefs (the team her bf is on) haven’t said anything about this elephant in the room. no shade but if I were taylor i’d be having a convo w travis," a netizen wrote on X.

"Yeah, I don’t get it either. She’s just there supporting her boyfriend and bringing more attention to the game. If anything, it’s a win for the NFL. Some people just love to hate for no reason," another X user wrote.

"Refreshing to hear such maturity from this talented young man. @saquon is a class act. Always saying the right things. A great role model for our youth," another netizen wrote on X.

Some netizens claimed it was part of the game. One netizen (@PeetySleep) said the fans might not have liked seeing Taylor Swift on the Jumbotron for long periods. Another (@JessieWeasley75) claimed the singer got booed for not being a Trump supporter.

"Chill out it’s apart of the game she’s on the other team side. I’m pretty sure if she had a concert after, it would sell out. SA don’t act brand new homie," a netizen wrote.

"I think the fans wanted to let the guys controlling the cameras know that they don’t want to see Taylor on the Jumbotron the entire game," another netizen wrote.

"Honey, if you don’t know why she got booed or had a problem at the game it’s because she didn’t support or vote for Donald Trump. That is the only main reason," another X user wrote.

Taylor Swift got booed by football fans at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Image via Getty

On February 9, Taylor Swift was shown on the Jumbotron several times. A clip of the football fans booing the singer went viral on social media. Swift's seemingly confused reaction was captured on the screen.

President Donald Trump, who was also present at the game, wrote on the social media app Truth Social on February 10. He claimed that Taylor Swift got booed by Trump supporters.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" the President wrote.

Although Travis Kelce didn't publically defend Taylor Swift, an insider told The Daily Mail that Kelce felt "helpless" when the football fans booed her. The insider also shared the stadium audience was primarily Eagles fans, and that's why they were acting like that. They said:

"Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her, and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this."

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour ended in December 2024. According to Screen Rant, the pop star is expected to release her next album in 2026.

