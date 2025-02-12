"He works harder than everyone" - Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon shares why Eagles RB deserves Super Bowl LIX win over Chiefs

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, shared a strong message, cheering up for the star NFL player. Barkley joined the Eagles in 2024 and had an incredible season in his first year with the team, winning his first Super Bowl Championship.

On Sunday, February 9, the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the prestigious NFL Championship. Following the Eagles' win, Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, opened up about the NFL star and also reflected on why he deserved to win the championship

"This is everything," Congdon said. "He works harder than anyone I've ever met. And so, this is my ultimate goal, and just being able to do this—it's just my dream to see him do this, living his dream."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saquon Barkley had a phenomenal season playing for the Eagles in 2024. He recorded his career-best 2,005 yards in rushing along with 13 touchdowns. After a highly impressive season, he was honored with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Saquon Barkley reflects on winning his first Super Bowl Championship

Saquon Barkley won his first Super Bowl championship on his birthday on Feb 9, fulfilling his childhood dream. Following the Eagles' victory, Barkley reflected on his team's win and said (via Bleacher Report):

"It's better in person than in Madden, I'll tell you that, playing as a kid. It's something that you dream of. I'm just happy to be able to hold it, give it a kiss, and be world champions."

Saquon Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, shared a post on her social media account to celebrate the Eagles' win at the Super Bowl. She posted an adorable family picture with Barkley along with their kids. Barkley posed for the picture holding the trophy.

Anna was holding her son, Saquon Jr., while their daughter, Jada, was standing beside them. She posted a few pictures and videos celebrating the Super Bowl win. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption:

"Dear God, thank you for this moment."

Along with that, Anna had also shared another post on her Instagram account, sharing a glimpse of Saquon's birthday celebration. She posted a few pictures, including the birthday cake which featured a family picture drawing by Jada.

"Jada's art takes the cake" Anna wrote.

Anna and Saquon have been together since 2017. The couple has been engaged for roughly six months now, but only announced earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.