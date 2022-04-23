“Here for a vacation?”: Fans react as Will Smith is spotted in India first time since Oscars slapgate controversy 

Will Smith recently made his first public appearance since the infamous Oscars slap controversy at the 94th Academy Awards. The actor was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport in India on Saturday, April 23.

Smith was photographed wearing a white t-shirt and garland across his neck. He also sported a wide smile while greeting people outside the airport. Although the reason behind his sudden visit is unclear, speculation is rife that he visited the country for a spiritual meeting.

According to sources, Smith reportedly stayed at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, and visited ISKCON's Sri Sri Radha Vrindavanbihari temple. The latest sighting comes after the actor said he will seek professional help to deal with stress in the wake of the Oscars fiasco.

Sources close to the King Richard star told media outlets that Smith will be spending time at a luxurious retreat while indulging in soul searching.

“This is unquestionably the battle of his career. It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous, and he will be doing a lot of soul searching and working out how he can move forward.”

Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years following the slapping incident and even resigned from the Academy.

Netizens react to Will Smith’s visit to India following Oscars fiasco

Social media users react to Will Smith's India visit (Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Will Smith took the entertainment industry by storm last month after slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards following the latter’s G.I. Jane joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The actor has since been subject to widespread criticism across the globe and has also been banned from the Academy for 10 years. Reports suggest that several of his films have also stalled production following the incident.

More recently, Smith was spotted at a Mumbai airport in India, marking his first ever public appearance since the Oscars controversy. Following the sighting, several social media users took to Twitter to share their reaction to Smith’s visit:

• got7 comeback • @limjaebeomie but i think the real question is what is will smith doing in india? he is here for a vacation? but i think the real question is what is will smith doing in india? he is here for a vacation?

🤍Aps×͜×LTWT claims late night talking; @niallergonewild yoo why is will smith in india? lol yoo why is will smith in india? lol

`dishay🏁 @sjhwnace will smith in india again? will smith in india again?

~ Sneha @snaayyyyy Will Smith specially came to India to stop Indians from making memes of his Oscar's slap Will Smith specially came to India to stop Indians from making memes of his Oscar's slap

ASHISH SAXENA @Ashish3Saxena Will Smith is in India.

Don’t know why I think he is here for spiritual purpose and it’s related to his last Oscar Controversy.

“You are Welcome, Smith!” Will Smith is in India.Don’t know why I think he is here for spiritual purpose and it’s related to his last Oscar Controversy.“You are Welcome, Smith!”

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Smith will share glimpses of his visit to India in the days to come.

Prior to his latest visit, Smith also arrived in India in 2019 to visit Haridwar as part of his Facebook series titled Will Smith’s Bucket List. At the time, the actor said:

“My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”

Smith also visited Mumbai to film his cameo in the Bollywood film Student of the Year 2.

