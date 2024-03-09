Hermes Kelly Telephone bag campaign impresses fans: “Love this”

The Hermes Kelly Telephone bag’s visuals were posted on the Hermes Instagram page on March 7, 2024, and netizens swarmed the comments, saying they wouldn't mind a Kelly Telephone bag.

The visuals of the Hermes Telephone bag were created by Laurent Allard, which featured the telephone bag surrounded by Bollide on Wheels bags in blue, brown, and red.

Since the creation of the Hermes Kelly in 1923, the bag has undergone a series of iterations and remodeling, with the latest campaign hinting at a possible new design.

From the slew of comments under the new designs, it is obvious that fans are more than eager to get their hands on it, with one of them commenting:

"Oh wow! Love this."

Fans appreciate visuals for the Hermes Kelly Telephone bag (Image via Instagram/Hermes)

The Hermes Kelly bag has become a cultural phenomenon impacting the fashion space and pop culture as a whole. Referred to as the "It" bag, it wouldn't be surprising if the Hermes Kelly Telephone bag sells out if the luxury brand decides to release it.