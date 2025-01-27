"Hilariously inaccurate" — Internet reacts to Katt Williams saying no one voted for Kamala Harris, not just Black men

During Katt Williams' recent Heaven On Earth Tour comedy shows, the comedian commented on Kamala Harris' presidential election run. He opined that nobody voted for the former vice president, sparking reactions from netizens on social media.

Popular blog The Art of Dialogue took to their X account on January 26, 2025, to share a clip of Katt Williams' recent acts. In the video, he is heard saying:

“Nobody voted for this [Kamala Harris] b***h. Women didn’t vote for her, Indians didn’t vote for her. Jews didn’t vote for her, she married a Jew, they did not vote for her. B**ches that wanted abortion didn’t vote for her. It was sad, sad, sad. They say that Katt Williams got more votes and I wasn’t even bragging. They said they didn’t want me in. I don’t know.”

The controversial internet personality added:

“I expected more of Kamala. It’s one thing to get your a*s whooped but you still have to come out, man. She didn’t even show the f**k up for her own… she left her own sorority in the cold.”

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the same, with one X user commenting:

"Hilariously inaccurate"

Several others took to X to share similar sentiments to the act with some reactions reading:

“Didn’t care for that,” an X user said.

“He’s not funny,” a platform user said.

“That’s uncalled for. How can we expect other races to treat Black women with respect when Black men like him are so f**king disrespectful? I don’t have to ever hear from him again,” a netizen said.

Kamala Harris lost the election after losing support in some populous states like California, New York and Florida. However, CNN Politics reported that the same did not affect the Electoral College vote tally. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“This wasn’t funny at all… Everything ain’t a joke,” an X user said.

“Lots of inaccuracies but lets laugh,” a platform user said.

“Nah we don’t need more katt williams jokes,” another internet user said.

A Carnegie Endowment for International Peace survey found last year that Kamala Harris was projected to lose a segment of the Democrats' traditional share of Indian American voters who have sided with the party in the past. It was reported that 61% of respondents were expected to vote for Harris. The survey noticed a 4% decline compared to the 2020 presidential elections. Meanwhile, some other reactions said:

“Not funny- in fact, disrespectful,” an X user said.

“Some of the things he says are actually inaccurate,” another internet user said.

Katt Williams is reported to appear on the Club Shay Shay podcast again

Katt Williams last made headlines after appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast last year after throwing jabs at multiple entertainers, including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Blackson, Ludacris, and Rickey Smiley, among others.

On November 19, 2024, Club Shay Shay podcast's host Shannon Sharpe said during a Nightcap stream alongside Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson that Williams could possibly make a return to his show. While responding to rumors of Williams holding back comments about Hollywood, Sharpe said:

“There’s a possibility that you might hear the haymakers very soon. I can tell you this: He’s been writing more material.”

During Williams' earlier appearance on the show, he shockingly attacked Kevin Hart claiming the latter supposedly never having sold out shows. In response to the same, Hart said on X:

“Gotta get that anger up, champ… It’s honestly sad… In the meantime, please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film, Lift, which will be dropping on Netflix in eight days.”

Katt Williams is currently on his Heaven On Earth Tour, with his upcoming shows being held in Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Birmingham, and Memphis, among other cities.

