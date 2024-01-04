"HIS IMPACT IS HUGE": Fan reacts to the reported rise in applications for SDT following BTS' Taehyung’s enlistment

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is all over social media as a blog written by a Korean netizen went viral. Following the blog, there is a reported rise in the application for Special Duty Team (SDT) after the Rainy Days singer enlisted in the military. On January 4, social media buzzed as a South Korean netizen shared his experience applying for the Special Duty Team. According to the blog, the application has increased five-fold after the reports of Kim Taehyung joining the team.

The netizen believed it was due to the impact BTS has on the Korean public, which led to an increase in the application. As shared by user @WinterTaeTa on the X, the netizen said,

“I never thought that I would be able to realize the power of BTS, which I had not felt before, by failing to pass the special service”.

Fans were shocked after hearing his experience and shared their reactions on the X. A user exclaimed:

“HIS IMPACT IS HUGE”.

“THE V EFFECT”: Fans react as the SDT application reportedly increases after BTS’ Kim Taehyung's military enlistment

BTS’ V recently began his five-week basic training at Nonsan Training Center along with RM on December 11. It was reported that the singer will join the Special Duty Team after completing his basic training.

SDT is a special military police organization that handles violent cases and terrorist occurrences. As the reports of BTS’ V joining the Special Duty Team after the completion of his basic training were out, this led to a huge wave of reactions among fans.

They were surprised to see so many join the team, which requires 18 months of service. They expressed their pride in V as it displayed the effect he has on his Korean fans.

On December 23, 2023, a netizen wrote about his experience of not passing the SDT exams on the Naver blog. According to the Korean netizen, over 444 people applied to join the Special Duty Team, seeing a rise in the competition. Reportedly, only 91 people were selected, at the rate of 4.9 to 1 person. The blog has gone viral among the other Korean netizens and soon took over the X.

In the recently released photos on January 4, Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon were seen dashing their military uniforms. Previously, the Slow Dancing singer was seen wearing a blue badge representing the position of a platoon leader.

In the latest images shared, Kim Taehyung wore a black mask hiding his face. Meanwhile, RM was seen wearing a blue badge, which made many fans proud as both the septet members are now leaders of their respective platoons.