"History was made": The Super Mario Bros. Movie fans go berserk as Chris Pratt's film surpasses $1 billion worldwide

There's no hiding from the fact that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was always going to be special. But it seems to have surpassed all expectations by hitting the $1 billion mark at the box office, making it officially the highest-grossing film of all time. The Chris Pratt-starrer achieved this within 26 days of its release.

According to reports, the film has grossed $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally.

Released on April 5, 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened with great critical reception, generating a whopping $204 million in the process. This is the biggest opening weekend of the year so far for any animated film and the second-biggest debut ever for the same. It also makes this film the highest-grossing film based on a video game.

Given the global fandom of Mario, which has become a cultural icon over the past few years, it is of little surprise that viewers came forward to celebrate this massive win. Since this news started circulating, fans have filled social media sites like Twitter with celebratory posts about the same.

How are fans reacting to The Super Mario Bros. Movie setting a box office record?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie defied expectations with an all-time high box-office record. Moreover, it was an animated film, making it an all the more difficult feat as animated films have historically earned lesser than live-action ones.

Interestingly, the previous attempt at adapting Mario Bros. into a Hollywood film was a massive disaster.

This made things even better for the new film, which already seems to have developed a cult fanbase across the world, with reactions being resoundingly positive.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. It was helmed by a talented cast comprising Chris Pratt, Anna Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black, in the leading roles, alongside Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, and Charles Martinet, among many others.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now running in theatres.

