Super Mario Bros box office continues to dominate all other films

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has continued its total domination over Hollywood as it tops its third consecutive box office weekend. The movie is inching towards making $1 billion, but that’s not where things end. It currently stands at $871 million and is expected to cross the threshold before April ends.

Produced on a modest budget of $100 million, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is proving to be an extremely profitable entry for Universal and Nintendo. With this massive success, fans can be sure that this film will be turned into a shared universe franchise, similar to Despicable Me. The third weekend numbers of Mario prove why this future is inevitable.

Super Mario Bros tops its third box office weekend

Chris Pratt’s latest outing opened with a massive $146 million intake domestically. The second-weekend numbers followed with a mere $36.9% drop as the film pulled in $92 million and stayed at number one. In the third weekend of April 21-23, Super Mario Bros. once again dropped by just 36.9% and claimed the top spot with $58 million, bringing the domestic total to $434 million.

Meanwhile, Evil Dead Rise took the second spot with a $23.5 million opening and Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant opened with just $6.3 million. At number 4, John Wick Chapter 4 dropped by just 28.5% from the last weekend, adding another $5.7 million to its total. Finally, the fifth spot was claimed by Dungeons & Dragons, which also dropped by 28.3% and made $5.4 million.

Despite their impressive collections, these films aren’t proving to be any competition for Super Mario, which is likely to continue at number 1 until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5.

Why Super Mario Bros could be the highest-grossing movie of 2023

There are a few other contenders that could enter the Billion Dollar Club in 2023. One of them is Fast X, while the other possibilities are The Flash, Mission: Impossible 7, and Aquaman 2. Fans expect Mission: Impossible 7 to achieve this feat because of the newfound popularity of Tom Cruise after Top Gun: Maverick. Even then, it might be tough for the movie to break the record as none of the past Mission: Impossible films have crossed $800 million.

As for the DC movies and Fast X, their franchises have been posting diminishing returns with their past outings. So, there’s a higher probability that these films might not replicate the kind of numbers that Super Mario Bros will post. Viewers agree that a lot will depend upon their opening weekend numbers.

Moving on to the next two Marvel movies of 2023, fans believe that MCU fatigue has proven to be real. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is tracking an opening weekend intake of $130 million, which may not be enough to perform as well as Guardians Vol. 2 ($863 million), and the first trailer for The Marvels hasn’t got the greatest reception among fans.

So, given the way that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is moving forward, it could very well turn out to be the biggest movie of 2023. It is also yet to be released in Japan, where it is expected to do great business since it is a Nintendo movie. Hence, the winning run of Mario doesn't appear even close to ending, and fans expect it will continue to dominate the box office for at least one more weekend.

