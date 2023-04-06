"Homophobic": Ziwe fans furious as Showtime cancels talk show after season 2

Among many other popular shows that faced the axe in Showtime's new change of direction, Ziwe has recently grabbed the headlines.

The late-night talk show, which tackled crucial social issues like racism and homophobia through a satirical lens, has been canceled by the network, much to the anger and disappointment of the fans.

The show ran for two seasons, gaining a niche following in the process.

While not everyone is disappointed by Ziwe's cancelation, loyal fans of the show have taken to social media platforms to accuse the network of being homophobic and racist by canceling one show that spoke about real issues and real struggles.

Many have also hit back at people who celebrated the cancelation of the show.

How are fans reacting to Ziwe's cancelation?

In every case, there is more than one opinion. After Showtime announced the cancelation of the late-night talk show held by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, many rejoiced, celebrated, and extended their apathy for the show.

Many also hit back at white supremacists, who the fans accused were spreading hate about the show.

While the network may not have been motivated by the factors that fans are accusing them of, it still comes at a time that has angered the fans significantly, especially with the network on the brink of trying something completely new.

Spencre ElHamahmy @spencray If Ziwe gets cancelled then what hope is there for the rest of us non penis holding myelinated comedians?? If Ziwe gets cancelled then what hope is there for the rest of us non penis holding myelinated comedians??

Regan Okey @reganokey What kind of insane world do we live in where Ziwe gets cancelled? Someone pick up the show please. What kind of insane world do we live in where Ziwe gets cancelled? Someone pick up the show please.

DEIDAH @deidah Ziwe is cancelled? Where is BET? All these good Black shows are being cancelled and they aren't picking up any of them. Ziwe is cancelled? Where is BET? All these good Black shows are being cancelled and they aren't picking up any of them.

It seems most fans are upset because of the racist connotation this cancellation is causing. Hopefully, it gets picked up by some other network in the meantime.

Who is Ziwe Fumudoh?

The American comedian and writer, known for her satirical commentary on politics, is currently the topic of discussion after Showtime canceled her late-night show that tackled issues like race relations, homophobia, and young adulthood.

Fumudoh, a native of Lawrence, Massachusetts, began her comedy career as a summer intern at Comedy Central, working on many popular shows in small roles. She rose to prominence with Baited with Ziwe, a show on YouTube that also enlisted the help of some of her non-black friends.

Apart from appearing on several other comedy and talk shows, she got her own show on Showtime in 2020. The late-night talk show, which dealt with many troupes like racism and cultural identity, had many guest stars including Phoebe Bridgers, Julio Torres, Adam Pally, and Eboni K. Williams, among many others.

After his heartbreaking announcement, Ziwe fans will be waiting for another network to pick the show up.

