Horizon: An American Saga gives first look at Kevin Costner's epic Western

Horizon: An American Saga is a four-part Civil War western film from Kevin Costner. The director finally revealed a trailer for the film, which will be released in four parts across the theaters.

Horizon: An American Saga is a special project for the two-time Academy Award-winning director. Costner has been working on the project for over three decades and is his most ambitious film yet. Costner even took out a loan on his home in Santa Barbara to finance the production.

"When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four" - Kevin Costner on his epic four-part western Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner unveiled the trailer for his upcoming western epic titled Horizon: An American Saga and it looks stunning. Set in the 1800s, the film depicts the clash between the indigenous people and European settlers in America.

The color palette as seen in the trailer is extremely vivid and portrays the Wild West in a new light as compared to the dark and gritty style popularised by popular Westerns featuring Clint Eastwood.

The director came onto a Zoom call with several journalists and as per Hollywood Reporter he stated:

"When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four. So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be."

He further said:

"There’s a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will. We don’t know much about him, except that he has some skills he’d like to put behind him and this town ends up needing those stills desperately … Too often, it’s just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy."

According to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga is not a typical Western film but retells the realities faced during the clash between settlers and the indigenous people. In his interaction, he said:

"We have a lot of Westerns that aren’t good too because they get simplified [but] this isn’t Disneyland. These are real lives. People just making their way, women just trying to keep their families clean and fed"

Continuing on the topic he also said:

"I’m drawn to that. I’m always gonna get to my gunfight, but I’m drawn to the little things that people had to endure. So to me, Horizon was worth holding on to because I just felt like I wanted to tell it."

Kevin Costner is not only directing the film but also co-wrote it and will also appear in the film as an actor. The first two chapters of his four-part passion project will arrive in theaters across the US on June 28, 2024, and August 16, 2024, respectively.