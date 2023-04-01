How did Bernadette Hunt die? Tributes pour in as Gladiators star passes away at 59

It was recently announced that well-known TV star Bernadette Hunt has passed away following a long battle with cancer at the age of 59. Hunt's sister's partner Rick Jango disclosed the news on Facebook where he started by revealing Hunt's demise and continued:

"Most people will remember her as 'Falcon' From the hit T.V. Show 'Gladiators. I had the privilege to be in her company a few times & I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met."

Rick Jango paid tribute to Bernadette Hunt on Facebook

He continued by stating that Hunt never said anything bad to anyone and was popular as someone who used to stop, speak, and sign autographs. The post ended by stating that she had been battling cancer for several years and had now lost her life to the disease.

Netizens pay tribute to Gladiators star Bernadette Hunt on Twitter after her demise from cancer

Hunt gained recognition over the years for her appearances on beloved television show Gladiators. Several personalities expressed their grief on social media, including her Gladiators co-star Kim Betts, who posted a few pictures of the late actresss and wrote:

"Such a wonderful sweet person with a beautiful soul, so kind, warm & sincere. Bernadette known as 'Falcon' to her fans shone bright on Gladiators between 1993-1999."

Betts added that Hunt is gone but will never be forgotten, concluding with:

"Fly to the Angels Bernie and shine like the star that you were, are and always will be Always in our hearts. Sending loving thoughts to the Family & her children Adam & Angel."

While news of Hunt's demise went viral, Twitter was flooded with a lineup of tributes from the public as well. Check out some of these tweets below:

james 🖖🏻 @Jamesashley11

Bernadette hunt aka falcon a wonderful human being a fan favourite and my personal favourite gladiator

My thoughts go out to her family and friends will be missed never forget RIP Saddened to learn the passing of a gladiator iconBernadette hunt aka falcon a wonderful human being a fan favourite and my personal favourite gladiatorMy thoughts go out to her family and friends will be missed never forgetRIP Saddened to learn the passing of a gladiator icon Bernadette hunt aka falcon a wonderful human being a fan favourite and my personal favourite gladiator My thoughts go out to her family and friends will be missed never forget 💔RIP https://t.co/JIFDeG6VOn

Bernadette Hunt was mostly known for appearing on Gladiators

Bernadette Hunt was known for her appearances on Gladiators

Bernadette Hunt was featured on the second season of the sports entertainment game show, Gladiators, in 1993, which aired on ITV. She exited the show in 1999.

Gladiators aired for 13 seasons with 133 episodes from October 10, 1992, to January 1, 2000. It was later adapted in various other countries and was revived twice for Sky1 and BBC. The first revival aired from May 11, 2008, to October 25, 2009, The second is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023.

When she was 18, Hunt enrolled at the London Contemporary Ballet School aiming to become a ballet dancer but had to let go of her dream after suffering a back injury. She eventually developed an interest in bodybuilding and following her exit from Gladiators, became a personal trainer.

In 1992, Hunt emerged as the winner of Miss Natural Health and then continued to win various other titles like Miss Novice Britain, Miss London and Home Countries, and Miss South Britain that very year.

