How big will American Heartland's Oklahoma theme park be? Everything to know about the $2 Billion Disneyland-rival

Excitement is in the air as the heart of America, Oklahoma, gears up to welcome the American Heartland theme park and resort that promises to rival the grandeur of Disneyland. As per CNN's report, the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, with a staggering $2 billion investment, is set to become a magical wonderland and a significant tourist destination. It was mentioned in the report that the huge theme park will be built near Grand Lake on Route 66.

According to the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort's news release, the project is planned to be a mammoth undertaking as it will cover an area of 125 acres. That's about the same size as Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

The RV park at this park will be huge, spreading across 320 acres. There will be 750 spaces for RVs and 300 cabins for people to stay in. Additionally, they're planning to build a big 300-room hotel and an indoor water park for even more fun.

When will the American Heartland theme park open? More details about the project explored

The press release mentioned that the theme park in Oklahoma is expected to open in 2026. Before this, the first-phase RV park with cabins will be ready to welcome guests in spring 2025.

In terms of facilities, specific details about the park's attractions and facilities remain mostly under wraps. However, with such an impressive budget, visitors can expect a wide array of rides, themed zones, entertainment shows, restaurants, and shopping areas that will cater to visitors of all ages and interests.

The project is also expected to significantly impact Oklahoma's economy. It is projected to create thousands of jobs during construction once operational.

"We feel like this project will be a game-changer": Officials

Kristy Adams, a sales and marketing executive for the development, told CNN Travel,

"We feel like this project will be a game-changer for tourism in not only Northeast Oklahoma but the entire region. We have already met with several tourism partners and are excited to start promoting this addition to the great state of Oklahoma."

Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell also talked about this project and said they are excited to welcome this theme park and Resort. He further said that this theme park will attract visitors from around the world.