How to buy tickets for Los Bukis’ 2021 concert? Dates, venue, and all about Mexican band’s first reunion tour in 25 years

There is good news for fans of Los Bukis. The Mexican band is reuniting for a concert tour for the first time in 25 years.

Five members of the band — Marco Antonio Solis, Jose Javier Solis, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “El Chivo” Cortez and Pedro Sanchez — made the announcement at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium on Monday. The other two members, Joel Solis and Jose “Pepe” Guadarrama, joined them through video.

Los Bukis will start their three-concert tour in Los Angeles on August 27th, followed by a performance in Chicago’s Soldier Field on September 4th. The final night will be on September 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

At a news conference, lead singer Marco Antonio Solís said that the pandemic had given him and his teammates some time to reflect. It let them go deep into their conscience and see what was there. He added that the idea came from here.

Also read: “This is not specifically for kids”: Jerry Trainor reveals iCarly reboot will reportedly be more sexualized, sends fans into a tizzy

Rumors related to the comeback tour of Los Bukis came up last month when they reunited at Solis’ live stream concert. Los Bukis also performed together on the new version of their classic “Tu Carcel.”

The music video of the performance was released two weeks ago and has amassed around 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Tickets for the Los Bukis’ 2021 concert

Tickets for “Una Historia Cantada” or the “History Sung” tour will be available for pre-sale from June 15th through Citi Entertainment. They will be on sale to the general public from June 18th at 10 AM, including platinum and VIP packages.

Details related to the pre-sale can be found on the Citi Entertainment website, and tickets can be purchased through Livenation.com. The ticket prices have not been revealed till now.

Los Bukis band was founded in 1975 by cousins Marco, Antonio and Joel Solís. They performed live till 1996.

Los Bukis has also produced a lot of chart-topping and multi-platinum hits. A few of their popular songs on streaming include “Tu Carcel,” “A Donde Vayas,” and “Comio Fui A Enamorarme De Ti.”

Also read: Post Malone’s new teeth: Rapper spends $1.6 million on diamond fangs

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer