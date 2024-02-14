"How can that man be an anti-vaxxer?!": Kevin Maguire trolled for demeaning John Watt who challenged Rishi Sunak on vaccine injuries

Kevin Maguire, a Good Morning Britain panelist, recently made headlines after his remarks about GB News' People's Forum. In a recent televised event on Monday evening, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answered a series of questions from the public at the forum in County Durham, as reported by Express, and Scottish Daily Express.

Among the audience members was John Watt, who confronted Sunak regarding the adverse reaction he reportedly had to the Covid vaccine. The following morning, during a debate on GMB, Kevin Maguire seemingly downplayed Watt's worries, calling him an "anti-vaxxer" and casting doubt on the veracity of his accusations.

Viewers were offended by Kevin Maguire's comments and took issue with how he described Watt's situation. The episode sparked a discussion on the effects of the vaccine and government responses, with many netizens supporting Watt and denouncing Kevin Maguire's comments.

Public reacts to Kevin Maguire's commentary

38-year-old Watt stated that he had postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) following his third Covid vaccine injection. He expressed his worries about the lack of care for vaccine-injured individuals, saying they had been "left to rot" in the absence of government help.

As per the Express, Watt said:

"I'm one of the COVID vaccine-injured in this country. I want you to look me in my eyes and I want you to look at the pain, the trauma and the regret I have in my eyes. "

According to the GB News, Watt claimed that he and many others had been left without assistance after suffering vaccine injuries, prompting him to establish a support group in Scotland for people affected by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sunak then responded:

"I'm very sorry to hear about your personal circumstances and you said someone over here also seems to have suffered a similar thing."

Watt and others were not happy with Sunak's answer, which included a reference to a vaccine injury compensation plan and a promise to look into Watt's case, according to the Scottish Daily Express. Watt said the PM's response was "pitiful" and criticized the way the government handled cases of vaccination injuries.

On Tuesday, Maguire and GB News presenter Andrew Pierce spoke about the People's Forum. The former was asked if he believed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would follow in Sunak's footsteps and Kevin Maguire responded:

"I think he would but did you watch the bit where some anti-vaxxer went on and on and on at Sunak? Why would Keir Starmer subject himself to that?"

Many people expressed their fury at Kevin Maguire's portrayal of Watt's worries on social media. Some accused him of trivializing the plight of those who suffer from vaccination injuries and criticized him for his lack of empathy for them.

Rishi Sunak receives questions on various issues

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed a variety of questions from the audience during the People's Forum on GB News. According to the Evening Standard, on February 12, 2024, he answered questions on tax breaks, backlogs in healthcare, and the government's Rwanda strategy.

Responding to queries about NHS backlogs exacerbated by the pandemic, Sunak acknowledged the challenges faced by the healthcare system. He reassured the audience that the government was investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure and training more medical professionals for the future.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Sunak stated:

"We went through a pandemic, like everyone else. At the points when it came to the vaccine, those decisions were always taken on the basis of medical advice from our medical experts to tell us, as politicians who are obviously not doctors, about how best to roll out the vaccine."

Sunak concluded the session by further reiterating the government's commitment to responsible tax cuts and economic recovery, despite the potential challenges ahead. He also emphasized the importance of adhering to a comprehensive plan for sustained growth and prosperity.

