"He's positively glowing to mention the dead trans child": Rishi Sunak blasted by netizens as he refuses to apologize to Brianna Ghey's father

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced criticism for his comments during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the Houses of Parliament on February 7, 2024. Despite calls for an apology from Brianna Ghey's father, Sunak has declined to offer one. Brianna Ghey, a transgender 16-year-old teenager, was fatally stabbed 28 times by two teenagers on February 11, 2023.

During the weekly PMQs session, Sunak took a political dig at Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer for "breaking every single promise" he was elected on and making several "Labour U-turns." Sunak said,

"It's a bit rich, Mr. Speaker, to hear about promises from someone who has broken every single promise he was elected on. I think I counted almost thirty in the last year. Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendum, defining a woman. Although in fairness, that was only 99% of a U-turn."

Sunak's comments were made in response to Starmer saying that "99.9% of women" do not have a penis when discussing trans rights in a 2023 interview.

Netizens were enraged at Sunak's reaction while talking about the tragedy to Sky News and refusing to apologize for his comment, saying, "He's positively glowing to mention the dead trans child."

Rishi Sunak's refusal to apologize for his transphobic comments sparks outrage on social media

Rishi Sunak's transphobic remark during PMQs went viral, with several individuals accusing the Prime Minister of being transphobic. Despite visible support from other members of the Tory Party during the incident, Sunak's comments sparked significant backlash, especially on social media platforms.

Netizens were outraged at Rishi Sunak, condemning his action of reducing trans people to mere punchlines in a joke. His continued refusal to apologize further cemented their anger against him.

Brianna's father called Rishi Sunak's comments "degrading"

According to Sky News, Brianna's father, Peter Spooner, called Rishi Sunak's remarks "degrading" and "absolutely dehumanizing" and asked for an apology, saying,

"As the prime minister for our country to come out with degrading comments like he did, regardless of them being in relation to discussions in Parliament, they are absolutely dehumanizing. Identities of people should not be used in that manner, and I personally feel shocked by his comments and feel he should apologize for his remarks."

In an interview given to Sky News, Rishi Sunak refused to apologize, criticizing Sir Keir Starmer's use of Brianna's tragedy to deflect from the point Sunak was trying to make about his political ideologies "both sad and wrong," and it demonstrates the worst of politics.

Following Rishi Sunak's transphobic comments during the PMQs, Starmer immediately fired back, saying:

"Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna's mother is in this chamber. Shame. Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."

According to the BBC, Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther Ghey, was due at Parliament to attend a debate on mindfulness in schools but arrived late, thus missing the exchange between the two political leaders.

When asked about her thoughts on the PM's remarks, Esther Ghey declined to comment, stating her "focus is on creating a positive change and a lasting legacy for Brianna."

