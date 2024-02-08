"I didn't come here to be grilled like a cheese sandwich!": Netizens react to Chris Philip avoiding question about Rishi Sunak's alleged trans joke

Social media has erupted with fervent reactions after Chris Philip, a prominent political figure, sidestepped a question regarding Rishi Sunak's alleged controversial remarks about the transgender community.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak allegedly made an inappropriate joke about trans women to take a dig at Labour leader Keir Starmer's stance on woman definition. As per The Guardian, Mr. Sunak said:

"It's a bit rich to hear about promises from someone who's broken every single promise he was elected on."

PM Rishi Sunak allegedly made a trans joke (Image via Getty)

During an interview on BBC Breakfast of Policing Minister Chris Philp, the host Naga Munchetty questioned him regarding the alleged comments made by Rishi Sunak on transwomen. According to The Mirror, despite asking six times, he sidestepped the questions and said:

"The PM wasn't talking about trans issues."

Philip's reluctance to address the issue on February 8, 2024, on BBC Breakfast left many netizens unsatisfied and demanding accountability. One user tweeted:

"Looks like Govt minister Chris Philp is taking a page out of the politician's handbook on how to avoid a question! #BBCBreakfast But let's be real, we all know what he's really thinking. 'I didn't come here to be grilled like a cheese sandwich!'"

Netizens unleash criticism as Chris Philip skirts question on Sunak's trans joke

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, PM Rishi Sunak provoked outrage by allegedly joking about the "definition of a woman." To jab in the comments made by Labour leader Keir Starmer on women, Rishi called it "a bit rich." However, the incident became particularly unpleasant because the mother of transwoman Brianna Ghey, Esther Ghey, was also in the Common Chambers.

Brianna was brutally murdered by her peers in 2023 and she was only 16 years old. As reported by The Big Issue, their sentences were carried out on February 2, 2024, by Judge Mrs. Justice Yip.

Therefore, the alleged joke made by the PM caught massive outrage. However, on BBC Breakfast, Ms. Munchetty asked Chris Philip six times about the comments made by the PM. According to The Mirror, Chris dodged the question and said:

"The Prime Minister made no reference at all to any individual trans people. It was Keir Starmer who introduced that. The Prime Minister was making a point about Labour's very numerous flip-flops."

Netizens criticized Philip's handling of the situation, arguing that elected officials are responsible for addressing issues of discrimination and prejudice.

With tensions running high, the spotlight remains on Chris Philip and Rishi Sunak to address concerns and engage meaningfully with equality and social justice issues.

Who is Chris Philip?

Chris Philip is a British politician who has been serving as the Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire since October 2022. He was first appointed as the Minister of State in the Home Office on October 26, 2022.

Between October 14, 2022, and October 25, 2022, Chris Philip served as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. Previously, he was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury from September 6, 2022, to October 14, 2022.

