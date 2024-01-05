"How dare you": Fans enraged as a Skincare clinic staff shares photos of Stray Kids' Changbin and Seungmin making unpleasant comments on their looks

Stray Kids fans asked for the protection of two members, Changbin and Seungmin, after a Skincare clinic staff member allegedly snapped and leaked photos of them as they appeared to be waiting in the lobby. The staff made unpleasant comments about the appearance of the two K-pop idols, enraging fans on social media.

Fans highlighted that the photos were seemingly clicked without consent. As the photos went viral on the SNS, fans were unhappy as the S-Class singers’ privacy was invaded. Moreover, the employee who shared the photos commented on Changbin and Seungmin’s looks, which were without makeup.

Fans took to social media to ask JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids’ management agency, to protect the personal space of the boy group members.

A user who was frustrated by this action exclaimed on X (formerly Twitter):

“How dare you to comment on them when they are perfect.”

Expand Tweet

“Protect your artists!”: Fans demand protection from JYP Entertainment as Stray Kids’ Changbin and Seungmin’s photos at a Skincare Clinic leaked

Expand Tweet

In the first week of January, the two members of Stray Kids came into the limelight as a Skincare Clinic employee shared their alleged photos, offending fans on social media. The photos were seemingly taken without consent, and the post's caption was also inappropriate according to fans.

The staff wrote about Changbin and Seungmin’s bare face with no makeup on, which has deeply upset many supporters of the LALALALA singers. They quickly took to social media to ask for their protection trending hashtags on the X that stated #JYP_PROTECT_CHANGBIN and #JYP_PROTECT_SEUNGMIN.

Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' fans also contacted the official pages of the clinic, asking for immediate action against the person who leaked the photos. They made a collective effort to raise awareness about this incident.

Some fans personally contacted the official page of the clinic on Instagram, and they received messages with sincere apologies. They assured that they would take accountability for the incident concerning the ROCK-STAR singers and that severe actions would be taken against the employee.

As shared by @changbinglobal on the X, the name of the clinic was not made public. However, they stated:

“Hello, this is a clinic. We apologize for the unsavory incident caused by an employee's personal social media post, which is currently being talked about. Considering seriousness of the situation, the employee in question will be severely punished.”

Expand Tweet

Regarding the protection of Changbin and Seungmin’s personal data, they further stated:

“Clinic will further strengthen training on Protection of Personal data and Employee code of conduct. Clinic take full responsibility and will make sure incident like this never happen again. We understand Stray kids and fans' frustration, we are deeply sorry. Once again, apologize.”

While the apology has been shared through direct messages, Stray Kids' fans are not satisfied, as they demand the apology to be made public.