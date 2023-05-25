How are fans reacting to Chicago Fire season 11 finale?

The season finale of Chicago Fire was filled with several wholesome moments, including Casey proposing to Brett for marriage. However, the latter was going through a world of trouble; she wanted to adopt a baby but the process was lengthy and complicated. The baby's mother was reportedly a teenager named Amber who wanted nothing to do with the child.

The only way the process could be sped up is if Amber took custody of the child and named Brett the guardian. Unfortunately, the former didn't want custody but she knew that nobody could love the baby like Brett did. The episode even showcased Casey's bravery but fans are worried that the beloved Mouch might die.

Daay💚 @_DaYonnahAvae If mouch dies Chicago fire i SWEARRRRRRR ILL BE THE ANGRIEST PERSON ALIVE If mouch dies Chicago fire i SWEARRRRRRR ILL BE THE ANGRIEST PERSON ALIVE

This episode of Chicago Fire, titled Red Waterfall, was directed by Reza Tabrizi and written by Andrea Newman plus Michael Gilvary. It was released on NBC on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Chicago Fire season 11 finale: Twitterati concerned about the fate of Mouch after agonising cliffhanger ending

The season finale of Chicago Fire was a weird little sequence where Herrmann encountered a psychic woman in the streets during a rescue mission. The woman told him that he was going to enter a world of pain and that she was sorry about what was going to happen to him. After this encounter, Herrmann wasn't able to sleep and was constantly anxious about life and death.

It was then revealed that an anti-government group was planning an attack on the city's power grid. The terrorists were successful and shot powerful bullets at the grip and tragically, Mouch too was caught in the crossfire. He had taken a deadly shot and was hence rushed to the hospital. His fate now hangs by a thread and we will only get to know if he will survive or not in the next season. Herrmann soon realized that this was the tragedy the psychic had predicted. Here is how fans on Twitter reacted to the tragedy Mouch met during the season finale.

Tra @Tra38497235 If Mouch Dies in Chicago Fire ima be heartbroken!!! PLZ save him!!! If Mouch Dies in Chicago Fire ima be heartbroken!!! PLZ save him!!!

Did Sylvie say Yes? What does this mean is she leaving too or staying? Is Casey coming back to Chicago Fire? Is Kelly coming back?



#ChicagoFire Noooooo you can't leave on a cliffhanger like this... Mouch better live. Not kidding.Did Sylvie say Yes? What does this mean is she leaving too or staying? Is Casey coming back to Chicago Fire? Is Kelly coming back? Noooooo you can't leave on a cliffhanger like this... Mouch better live. Not kidding.Did Sylvie say Yes? What does this mean is she leaving too or staying? Is Casey coming back to Chicago Fire? Is Kelly coming back?#ChicagoFire

Anna Smith @AnnaFS1007 #ChicagoFire #ChicagoPD #Station19 Just as a reminder I'm waiting to find out what happened to Jack from Station 19, Mouch from Chicago Fire and Adam from Chicago PD. and people wonder why I like spoilers when I binge a show. #OneChicago Just as a reminder I'm waiting to find out what happened to Jack from Station 19, Mouch from Chicago Fire and Adam from Chicago PD. and people wonder why I like spoilers when I binge a show. #OneChicago #ChicagoFire #ChicagoPD #Station19

DarlenelovesAlly!! @Allyiscute1993 Have you guys seen Christians Instagram? The guy who plays Mouch. Is he leaving Chicago fire? If he is, season 12 is going to be a nightmare. #ChicagoFire Have you guys seen Christians Instagram? The guy who plays Mouch. Is he leaving Chicago fire? If he is, season 12 is going to be a nightmare.#ChicagoFire

As seen from the above tweets, fans are concerned about Mouch's fate and think that he is going to die. He is certainly a fan-favorite character and his demise would be utterly heartbreaking.

Firefighter Randall "Mouch" McHolland is played by American actor Christian Stolte.

Chicago Fire synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads as:

"As the firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 forge headfirst into danger, the choices they make can mean the difference between life and death. But from the relentless pressure of saving lives, an extended family is forged."

It continues:

"Led by Chief Wallace Boden, Matthew Casey, Kelly Severide, and the others know -- when it's go time, Firehouse 51 lays it all on the line for each other. This high-octane drama from Executive Producer Dick Wolf offers an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions."

Chicago Fire season 11 starred Taylor Kinney, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, and several others in leading roles.

