How to get $1 Original Doubles at Freddy's? All you need to know about the National Steakburger Day offer

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Cheeseburgers is celebrating National Steakburger Day on February 24, 2025. For the big day, the brand has launched some excellent offers for its fans, including its Original Double is available for just $1.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Cheeseburger was founded by Frederick L. Simon, Bill Simon, Randy Simon, and restaurateur Scott Redler in 2002. It has since grown massively in the United States with over 550 locations in the country. It has won numerous honors over the years as well.

As the name suggests, the fast-casual chain is known for its frozen custards and steakburgers. It has also declared February 24 as National Steakburger Day and has introduced an exciting offer for fans.

Freddy's National Steakburger Day offer

While National Steakburger Day is on February 24, the company begins the celebration on February 14. From February 14 to February 23, Freddy's Rewards members can get a variety of deals, offers, and rewards on the company's app.

Then, on February 24, the Rewards members can buy the Original Double for just $1 on the app. This offer is only applicable for that day.

Freddy's Original Double features two of their beef patties. They press a premium and lean ground beef thinly and then sear it on the grill for delicious caramelization and juicy meat. To make the eating experience better, these are made-to-order. The Original Double features two patties, two cheese slices, mustard, onion slices, and pickle planks.

Interested individuals can go to www.freddys.com/national-steakburger-day for more details or download their app to enjoy the offers. It is only available for the Rewards members though.

Freddy's recently launched new items

While it has introduced the $1 Original Double offer, Freddy's has also added some new items to its menu. This includes two new steakburgers, five custards, and two frosts.

Firstly, the fast-casual chain has released its Grilled Cheese Steakburger and a Prime Rib Steakburger. It has also added Orange Cream Frost and Lemon Cream Frost to its menu. There are also five new custards and they are:

Peanut Butter Bananza - Vanilla custard, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and banana.

Reese's Royale - Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Vanilla custard.

Strawberry Dreamcake - Vanilla custard, strawberries, cheesecake, crunchy streusel.

Cold Brew Caramel Crunch - Cold Brew Coffee, Vanilla custard, Caramel sauce, Chopped health bard.

Oreo Double Trouble - Vanilla custard, Double portion of Oreo cookies, topping of Oreo crumbs.

Erin Walter promoted to Freddy's CMO

The fast-casual chain recently promoted Erin Walter to the position of its Chief Marketing Officer. Freddy's President & CEO, Chris Dull, said (via PR Newswire):

"Erin's talent and dedication have greatly benefited our team. Her strategic vision and creativity have been crucial to our success, and I am confident she'll excel as CMO.

"Her exceptional ability to inspire and collaborate, combined with her deep understanding of our brand, will be instrumental in taking Freddy's to new heights. Erin's commitment to excellence and her forward-thinking approach make her the perfect fit for this role, and I am excited to see the positive impact she will continue to make."

Walter has an overall experience of 20 years and was previously the Vice President of Brand Marketing at Freddy's.

