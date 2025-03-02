How to get a free Jimmy John's Toasted Sandwich? Offer details and new menu items explored

Jimmy John's is giving away $1 million worth of its Toasted Sandwich on Tuesday, March 4. Customers can get their hands on their favorites or try their three new offerings.

Founded in 1983 in Illinois, United States, by Jimmy John Liautaud, the sandwich chain has grown exponentially in the country. It has also expanded to other countries like South Korea, El Salvador, and Canada. It is known for its range of sandwiches and wraps.

The company is now expanding its menu and having a massive giveaway for its fans.

Jimmy John's Toasted Sandwich giveaway

The sandwich chain is celebrating 'Toasted Tuesday' on March 4, 2025. On that day, customers can get their hands on one toasted sandwich for free on the Jimmy John's mobile application.

Their Chief Marketing Officer Darin Dugan said in a press release:

“No one does sandwiches like Jimmy John’s, and while we may be fashionably late to the Toasted Sandwich party, we’ve made sure they’re worth the wait. Our guests have been patient, so we’re saying thanks the best way we know how – by giving away $1 million worth of these crispy, melty sandwiches. They’re everything you love about Jimmy John’s, now with a toasty twist.”

The offer is only valid on March 4, 2025, until sandwiches worth $1 million are sold. Moreover, there is a limit of just one free sandwich per person.

Jimmy John's introduces 3 new sandwiches

The Illinois-based chain has also launched three new sandwiches, which will be available starting March 3, 2025. They tested new items across 200 different outlets for over 1.5 years and are now set to officially launch them.

The company statement read:

"The brand listened to guest feedback along the way and modified the product line up throughout the test in order to develop the best products for national launch."

The new toasted sandwiches are:

Chicken Bacon Ranch

This features all-natural chicken, bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayonnaise, ranch, and ranch seasoning between a toasted French bread. It contains: Calories (980); Total Fat (50); Total Carbohydrates (74); Protein (46).

Roast Beef & Cheddar

This one has roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, fried onions, tomato, lettuce, onion and mayo between toasted French bread. It contains: Calories (1,140); Total Fat (59); Total Carbohydrates (88); Protein (59).

Ultimate Italian

This one features Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil & vinegar between toasted French bread. This contains: Calories (1,110); Total Fat (56); Total Carbohydrates (80); Protein (68).

These sandwiches start at $8.59 each but the price can vary in different regions. Moreover, fans can now also opt for toasted bread on any of their favorite sandwiches from the chain's menu.

Some other recent releases by Jimmy John's

The sandwich chain has launched some new products and brought back some others in the last few months that range from wraps to desserts. Let's check them out:

Kickin' Ranch Chicken Wrap - This contains chicken and provolone with Kickin' Ranch, Jimmy Peppers, red pepper flakes, onion, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise in a flour wrap.

Kickin' Ranch Chips - These are packet chips in the flavor of Kickin' Ranch.

Red Velvet Cookie Sandwich - This features two red velvet cookies with cream cheese frosting in between and topped with sprinkles.

Customers can get these on Jimmy John's website, app, or at their outlets. None of these are notably included in the $1 million sandwich offers on March 4.

