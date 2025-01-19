How to get a TikTok Graveyard tombstone? All you need to know as users grieve the social media app ban

The TikTok Graveyard generates digital tombstones reminiscent of the app's culture. As the TikTok ban officially takes effect across the United States, millions of users are finding creative ways to reflect on the impact the app has had on their lives. The website 'tiktokgraveyard.com' has become a hub for users to reminisce and share their digital farewells to the app.

TikTok Graveyard allows users to generate a personalized digital tombstone, summarizing their activities on the app.

Creating a tombstone on TikTok Graveyard is simple but requires users to first download their data directly from TikTok. To do this, users must request their TikTok data as a JSON file through the app’s settings. Once the data is downloaded, it can be uploaded on the website, which then provides detailed instructions for generating and sharing the personalized tombstone.

Much like Spotify Wrapped, the TikTok Graveyard tombstones are filled with personalized statistics, such as total videos watched, hours spent on the app, and the user’s "best friend" on TikTok.

The tombstones also display the user’s TikTok handle, a timeline from their account creation to January 2025, and an epitaph that reflects their app usage. A TikTok user, @emily.scholten shared their tombstone with the caption, "I got my TikTok Wrapped. That’s so many hours."

Users share TikTok Graveyard tombstones amid TikTok ban in the U.S

TikTok officially went offline in the United States late Saturday, January 18, 2025, ahead of the nationwide ban. At 10:30 pm ET, users noted a pop-up message thanking them for their support and informing them of the app’s temporary unavailability. Shortly after, TikTok was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, making it inaccessible to new users.

The ban stems from growing concerns about the app's ties to Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and the potential risks of data misuse or surveillance. President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan law in 2024, mandating that TikTok either divest from ByteDance or cease operations in the U.S.

After months of legal challenges, the Supreme Court upheld the ban in January 2025, leaving TikTok with no choice but to halt its services.

During TikTok’s final hours, users flooded the platform with goodbye posts and nostalgic content. Some creators urged their followers to migrate to alternative platforms like Xiaohongshu (RedNote) or join online communities like Discord. A Discord server titled "nothinghappeninghere" attracted over 10,000 members within hours, serving as a space for TikTok users to connect.

Many users also expressed frustration with the government’s decision, arguing that meaningful privacy regulations could have addressed concerns without banning the app entirely.

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated a willingness to collaborate on a solution to reinstate TikTok. He has also suggested the possibility of granting ByteDance a 90-day reprieve to comply with the divestment requirement, as reported by AP News.

Given the current legal and political landscape, it is uncertain whether TikTok will return to the U.S. within the next 90 days. The situation depends on ongoing negotiations, potential legislative actions, and the incoming administration's stance on the matter.

