How did Gwyneth Paltrow and Matthew Perry meet? Actress opens up on 'magical' 1993 summer romance 

On October 28, law enforcement officials reported the tragic passing of actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role in the popular TV show Friends, at his Los Angeles residence. Perry, aged 54 at the time of his demise, prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fans and friends across various social media platforms.

Among those who paid tribute was actress Gwyneth Paltrow. In her tribute, she fondly reminisced about her initial encounter with the Friends actor at Williamstown Theater in Massachusetts, just before Matthew Perry achieved stardom with his role in Friends.

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays."

She went on to call her interaction with the late actor, "a magical summer":

"He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer."

Paltrow ended the post with a tribute, and expressed hope for the late actor to be in a better place:

"We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

A make-out session in a closet with Gwyneth Paltrow - Matthew Perry

In 2022, Matthew Perry published his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In his memoir, Matthew talks about how the cast of Friends knew the series would be a hit and "change everyone's lives forever."

He also added, "Then we had to wait a summer before the show first aired" and went on to recall the "magical summer" with Gwyneth Paltrow;

“I filled that summer with three notable things — gambling in Vegas at the behest of director Jimmy Burrows; a trip to Mexico on my own; and a make-out session in a closet with Gwyneth Paltrow."

He also added;

“At some big party, we slipped off into a broom cupboard and made out. We were both still unknown enough that it didn’t make it to the tabloids, but with that in mind, it fell to Jimmy Burrows to give me a reality check."

Many celebrities and co-stars went on to pay tribute to the late actor, remembering their time with him or when they first met him.

British comedian and all-time actress Miranda Kerr went on to call Matthew Perry her, "all-time crush."

Hank Azaria, who played Phoebe's boyfriend in the show, took to social media and said the two were like "brothers."

Kathleen Turner, Justin Trudeau, Rumer Willis, and Shannan Doherty are also among many other celebrities.