"How could you hire him?": Fans react to Scooter Braun's being part of HYBE and being listed in Billboard’s 2024 Power 100 list alongside Bang Si-hyuk

On January 31, 2024, HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and CEO of HYBE America Scooter Braun were ranked on the Billboard's 2024 Power 100 List. However, the BTS fandom wasn't pleased with the noteworthy achievement since they believe that Scooter Braun is allegedly funding Israel's cause in the ongoing Israel-Palestine humanitarian crisis.

ARMYs expressed their utter disdain for Braun and his involvement in HYBE and also in BTS member Jungkook's projects. They took to X and demanded his removal from the company as they trended "HYBE REMOVE SCOOTER BRAUN" on the social media platform.

"He needs to be removed": BTS ARMY continue their boycott online, urging HYBE to fire Scooter Braun

On January 31, Billboard made public its list of the 2024 Power 100 on its official website. The most powerful people in the international music business are highlighted on this yearly list. HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun and Bang Si-hyuk tied for the 18th spot in the "Leaderboard" category, which recognizes 40 business titans who have made major contributions to the growth of their respective firms and the music industry at large.

Five other HYBE business leaders and label subsidiaries have also received recognition. CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and COO Kevin "Coach K" Lee of QC Media Holdings were placed 14th in the label category, with significant participation from their pool of musicians, which includes Quavo, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls.

These accolades highlight HYBE's significant influence in the international music industry. However, when Braun updated a screenshot of the Power List on his Instagram account, BTS ARMY was considerably appalled. His Instagram caption read:

"Honored to join my partner @hitmanb72 this year on the Power 100 as #Hybe broke new boundaries. Dream Big."

Following his inclusion on the Power List in 2020, 2022, and 2023, this is Chairman Bang's fourth appearance on the list of leaders. His ideas and contributions to the development and expansion of the music business were recognized a year ago when he was honored with the Clive Davis Visionary Award. Meanwhile, this is Chief Executive Officer Braun's tenth award.

The online boycott against Scooter Braun has been going on for several days, and after the release of Billboard's Power List of 2024, the outrage increased tenfold. A X user, @deviledneggs, wrote:

"This is the kind of person you’re employing @hitmanb, someone who denies the suffering and martyrdom of thousands, including children. he needs to be removed."

Several others joined the online movement and voiced their severe contempt for Scooter Braun and his projects. Many fans even wrote on X that BTS ARMY needs to boycott any projects or music produced by Braun in order to make HYBE listen to their pleas for his removal.

Billboard underlined the musicians of HYBE's global influence even further, pointing out the ongoing success of K-pop abroad. The Billboard Hot 100 was topped by BTS member Jungkook's song Seven, which involved Braun heavily. On top of that, Jungkook's other single 3D as well as his debut solo album GOLDEN have been marked by Braun's huge contribution, which further made the fans very uncomfortable.

Another noteworthy feat was when CEO Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, and CEO Scooter Braun tied for the runners-up spot in the multi-sector class, honoring the successes of their artists Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce.

Meanwhile, HYBE's entry into the American market via a partnership with Universal Music Group's Geffen Records—which led to the creation of the global girl group KATSEYE—was featured on Billboard.

Despite these notable feats and accolades, fans are determined to continue their boycott and trend "HYBE REMOVE SCOOTER BRAUN" on X for the time being.