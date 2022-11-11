“How are you this invested?”: Netizens react to Kim Garam’s birthday ad in Gangnam

South Korean netizens are finding the loyalty of ex-LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam’s fans shocking. Local and international fans have seemingly teamed up to display a birthday ad for her in Gangnam for November 16.

An anonymous poster uploaded photos of a fan tweet that included details about the birthday advertisement on an LED screen on a tower. The advertisement is scheduled to be played 100 times throughout the day.

m!sa • forever 12 🤍 @dalsolunariz that girl was an idol for two weeks and is now blacklisted, you sure as hell did not have the time to develop this strong a parasocial relationship with her. how are you this invested?? serious question

KIM GARAM FANBASE @garamfanbase With the help of fans and serenes, were able to rent a billboard for Garam, which will be up and running on her birthday, November 16th (in 5 days!)



Time: from 06:00 to 00:00 (100 times a day!)



Location: 422 City Building, Gangnam-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Korean and international netizens have mixed reactions to the ad. Although several fans maintained that she was innocent, the majority of the public believed the opposite.

Kim Garam’s birthday ad garners major attention, criticisms pour in across South Korean forums and Twitter

nhkhbghrirnಇ ⁷±⁵±⁷±⁶ @nhkhbghrirn Geo | ❄️🌟 @geomansae @nhkhbghrirn @lee27nam @pannchoa So your solution is to plaster her face in a billboard in the hopes of? Restoring her to her former glory? Making her feel better by GETTING her more hate? Where's the logic? What's the play? You guys are never gonna stop pushing her into the limelight and keep getting her hate. We put the billboard to make Garam feel happy for her birthday after what you kpoppies did to her. If people want to be pressed over a freaking billboard that they did not pay for then that is on them for being such negative people not serene's who had no ill intentions

On November 10, 2022, fans posted photos of Kim Garam’s birthday advertisement that will be running on a building in Gangnam, Seoul. The 15-year-old entered the K-pop industry under HYBE as a LE SSERAFIM member in May and had to go on a hiatus barely 18 days after making her debut due to bullying allegations. She was later removed from the group in July.

Claims that the former LE SSERAFIM member was innocent gained traction when the ex-idol, with the assistance of a friend, posted a lengthy letter with document scans from the School Violence Committee. Fans who are still loyal to the 15-year-old arranged a billboard ad to celebrate her birthday on November 16.

They wished to show her that she was loved and supported by many. However, reactions to the ad remain divided, with the majority leaning towards negative comments. One consistent response from netizens has been the length of time Kim Garam actively promoted himself as an idol.

They could not understand how some fans developed a strong relationship with someone they saw for only a couple of weeks.

des ♡ @gorillagripdes y'all don't see how weird that make u look like i don't even agree w the ppl bullying her but it's been how long since y'all last saw her…? she not even an idol anymore like a whole BILLBOARD for a random korean girl

Some netizens also commented that the public birthday ad seemed to further degrade her reputation. It might even backfire on the ex-LE SSERAFIM member, some K-pop fans shared. They mentioned that the loyal supporters do not know if the 15-year-old would want her face plastered on billboards or not.

lost the idgaf war @Iisacel shes been an idol for 2 weeks while ive been in here for 2 years wheres my billboard

Ali~ @hazyydreamz been an idol for all of TWO WEEKS. like give it up

Geo | ❄️🌟 @geomansae @lee27nam

"Does she even want this?..ㅋㅋㅋ freaking funny"

"F*ck, at this point, aren't they screwing her up?"

"As expected, i-roaches are the issueㅋㅋㅋㅋ"

@pannchoa "Is this a public execution?" "Does she even want this?..ㅋㅋㅋ freaking funny" "F*ck, at this point, aren't they screwing her up?" "As expected, i-roaches are the issueㅋㅋㅋㅋ" "I bet that she's gonna be even more embarrassed"

On the other hand, some people believe in Kim Garam’s innocence and wish for her to debut once again.

They raised points, stating that the period of being active was not important and that the internet cyber-bullying her and the agency's treatment was unfair. They want the former LE SSERAFIM member to continue with her dreams. A few netizens were also of the opinion that Kim Garam fans should be left alone.

ಇ Millybbooing🍯🌺GARAMBER @kimbunnyboo16 Most of the people still don't know that garam is innocent

and now I have an idea let's trend Garam is innocent on her birthday next to the other trending that we have for her and all of us tweet the proof about she's not a bully

rose⁷✽ @chaneIjeans Some of yall have bigger things to worry abt than what garam fans are doing

Meanwhile, although Kim Garam has been silent on social media since the letter in August, she was reportedly bullied in school following the departure from LE SSERAFIM. Fans who continue to be loyal to her also raised criticism when the group’s debut documentary, The World is My Oyster, included no footage of her.

