“How are you this invested?”: Netizens react to Kim Garam’s birthday ad in Gangnam

South Korean netizens are finding the loyalty of ex-LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam’s fans shocking. Local and international fans have seemingly teamed up to display a birthday ad for her in Gangnam for November 16.
An anonymous poster uploaded photos of a fan tweet that included details about the birthday advertisement on an LED screen on a tower. The advertisement is scheduled to be played 100 times throughout the day.
Korean and international netizens have mixed reactions to the ad. Although several fans maintained that she was innocent, the majority of the public believed the opposite.
Kim Garam’s birthday ad garners major attention, criticisms pour in across South Korean forums and Twitter
On November 10, 2022, fans posted photos of Kim Garam’s birthday advertisement that will be running on a building in Gangnam, Seoul. The 15-year-old entered the K-pop industry under HYBE as a LE SSERAFIM member in May and had to go on a hiatus barely 18 days after making her debut due to bullying allegations. She was later removed from the group in July.
Claims that the former LE SSERAFIM member was innocent gained traction when the ex-idol, with the assistance of a friend, posted a lengthy letter with document scans from the School Violence Committee. Fans who are still loyal to the 15-year-old arranged a billboard ad to celebrate her birthday on November 16.
They wished to show her that she was loved and supported by many. However, reactions to the ad remain divided, with the majority leaning towards negative comments. One consistent response from netizens has been the length of time Kim Garam actively promoted himself as an idol.
They could not understand how some fans developed a strong relationship with someone they saw for only a couple of weeks.
Some netizens also commented that the public birthday ad seemed to further degrade her reputation. It might even backfire on the ex-LE SSERAFIM member, some K-pop fans shared. They mentioned that the loyal supporters do not know if the 15-year-old would want her face plastered on billboards or not.
On the other hand, some people believe in Kim Garam’s innocence and wish for her to debut once again.
They raised points, stating that the period of being active was not important and that the internet cyber-bullying her and the agency's treatment was unfair. They want the former LE SSERAFIM member to continue with her dreams. A few netizens were also of the opinion that Kim Garam fans should be left alone.
Meanwhile, although Kim Garam has been silent on social media since the letter in August, she was reportedly bullied in school following the departure from LE SSERAFIM. Fans who continue to be loyal to her also raised criticism when the group’s debut documentary, The World is My Oyster, included no footage of her.