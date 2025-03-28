How long have Alex Jones and Erika Wulff been married? Divorce reports surrounding InfoWars founder explored

Radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his wife, Erika Wulff, have been married since 2017. However, reports emerged on March 27 that the InfoWars founder filed for divorce in Texas on September 9, 2024.

Ad

Alex reportedly obtained a restraining order against Erika alongside the divorce filing, which was granted on September 20. The latest development in their alleged divorce proceedings occurred on March 12, when Wulff, who had submitted her own petition, also requested an emergency temporary restraining order.

On March 21, Alex Jones reportedly filed a motion to retain the confidentiality of the court documents.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The conspiracy theorist and Erika Wulff tied the knot two years after divorcing his first wife, Kelly Jones. Alex and Kelly share three children and were embroiled in a custody battle. In 2017, Kelly was granted joint custody after Alex had been the primary custodian for two years.

Alex and Erika have one child. No details have been disclosed regarding how they plan to handle custody amid their alleged divorce.

Despite the ongoing proceedings, it remains unclear whether Erika and Alex are on hostile terms. On January 2, 2025, she shared a photo of him and their daughter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another X post from January 10, Erika shared a photo of Alex and addressed him as "my husband."

Alex Jones' and Erika Wulff's past issues explored amid alleged divorce filing

On December 24, 2021, Erika Wulff was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Alex Jones suggested that altered medications after a surgery triggered Erika's behavior. She was detained at a jail in Austin, Texas.

Ad

According to jail records, Erika Wulff was charged with assault, a misdemeanor, and resisting arrest. She reportedly injured a family member on Christmas Eve. At the time, Alex did not share details, telling the AP that it was a "private family matter." He added:

"I love my wife and care about her, and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The conspiracy theorist did not reveal if he was physically injured. He clarified that Erika Wulff's arrest was not made on any political grounds. She was released from custody on December 26.

Alex Jones allegedly leaked his wife's intimate photo to politician Roger Stone

In 2018, Alex Jones was sued for defamation by the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Alex claimed through his website, InfoWars, that the massacre did not actually happen.

Ad

During the lawsuit, attorney Mark Bankston, who represented a victim's family, claimed in 2022 that he obtained Alex Jones' mobile history.

Bankston claimed to have discovered a piece of information from the discovery — he alleged that Alex had sent an intimate photo of his wife, Erika Wulff, to political consultant Roger Stone. Bankston stressed it was debatable that Erika had consented to it. He argued in a TYT Network interview:

"There might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual."

The conspiracy theorist later admitted in court to having shared a naked picture of Erika with Roger Stone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback