How long were Brennan Elliott and Camilla Row married? Hallmark actor announces wife's passing at 45

Hallmark actor Brennan Elliott announced in an Instagram post that his wife, Camilla Row, passed away at the age of 45, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. In the post, the actor stated that Row had been battling gastric cancer for eight years.

Row, a clinical psychologist from California, married the actor in September 2011. They were married for thirteen and a half years and had two kids, Luna and Liam. Saying that his heart was "devastated," Brennan added in his Instagram post that their family had lost their "rock."

"Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies," the actor wrote.

In an April 2023 interview with City of Hope Hospital, Row revealed she was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma in 2018. The disease is an aggressive form of stomach cancer.

Brennan Elliott first revealed his late wife's cancer diagnosis in an April 2022 Instagram post

Brennan Elliott, who has appeared in multiple Hallmark movies and shows, made a lengthy post on social media, thanking Camilla Row. In the post, he said that she was the "best wife, mother, and friend," adding that she was "free" and that heaven was a "far better place" with her in it.

"The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain. You are with the lord now my queen! You are free! Heaven is a far better place with you in it my love."

The Hallmark actor explained that Row dedicated her time to advocating for the gastric cancer community. He concluded his message, writing that he knew she was "dancing" and "on vacation in heaven, and free from the grips of cancer."

"When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will c u in heaven and we will start dancing again! I will always be your hot mess! missing you on this plane forever but will c u soon!" he wrote.

In a January 2024 interview with the Orange Coast magazine, Camilla revealed she received her diagnosis in 2018, after two years of reflux pain. At the time, she took an endoscopy, and they discovered the cancer. She underwent surgery to remove her stomach, followed by chemotherapy.

However, in late 2021 a routine CT scan revealed masses on her ovaries, and she went from a "stage 1 survivor to a stage 4 patient overnight." She told the publication that she initially kept her diagnosis private as she didn't want it to impact Brennan's career.

"I didn’t want anyone who was considering hiring him to think, well he can’t do it because he’s got a sick wife at home," she told the publication.

However, she added that the updated diagnosis made her change her mind, and she felt she had a "duty" to speak up for other cancer patients and herself. She told the outlet she wanted to empower people with information.

Brennan Elliott publicly spoke about his wife's cancer diagnosis for the first time in April 2022 with an Instagram post. In the caption, he commended Camilla's "bravery, strength, and fearlessness" in the face of a sinister opponent who never played fair.

In an August 2022 discussion with People magazine, the actor reflected on the support they received. Calling cancer a "dreadful disease," he explained that everybody has been affected by it. In a separate interview with the outlet in October of the same year, Brennan Elliott called his wife a "warrior" who was fighting for her kids and her family.

In a March 2023 Instagram post, the actor celebrated Row's pathology results showing no signs of cancer. However, in a post a year later, Brennan Elliott revealed her cancer had returned. Per a June 2024 article by People, Camilla underwent another surgery that month.

Brennan Elliott is a Canadian actor, best remembered for his role as Nick Biancavilla in Lifetime's Strong Medicine and Graham on the channel's 2015 drama UnREAL.

He has also starred in a number of Hallmark movies and shows like A Christmas Melody, Cedar Cove, Marry Go Round, and the Crossword Mystery franchise.

Camilla Row is survived by Brennan Elliott and their children.

