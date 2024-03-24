Shannen Doherty speaks on the "onslaught of conspiracy theories" about Kate Middleton amid cancer diagnosis

On March 22, Shannen Doherty, 52, took to Instagram to show support for Kate Middleton, 42, after the latter shared a video statement revealing her cancer diagnosis.

She wrote on her Instagram post:

"The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children. I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye. And Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you've been under while going through cancer.

Her post about conspiracy theories and Middleton facing an onslaught refers to the many conspiracy theories that made the rounds online after the Princess of Wales took a break from public duties in January after a "planned abdominal surgery."

Doherty herself is a victim of breast cancer and was first diagnosed with it in 2015, as per her November cover story with PEOPLE magazine.

Exploring Shannen Doherty's battle with cancer

Beverly Hills 90210 actor Shannen Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, after which she had a mastectomy. She also underwent chemotherapy and radiation. While sharing her battle with cancer, Doherty revealed in an Instagram post in April 2017 that she had gone into remission.

In 2020, Shannen Doherty revealed news about her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer. In the same year, while talking to Elle about her cancer battle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said,

"I haven't sat down to write letters. That's something I need to do. There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he's meant to me."

In June 2023, the actress, in a heartbreaking social media post, revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain.

"January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 13, the first rounds of radiation took place."

In November 2023, the cancer had spread to her bones. Presently, as per her cover story on People, Shannen Doherty wants to prove that she can continue working as an actress despite battling cancer. She also revealed that she wants to work, embrace life, and keep moving forward.

After Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis, other celebs and public figures, including Hoda Kotb, Blake Lively, Rishi Sunak, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, Halsey, Gwyenth Paltrow, and more, have come together to show support.