How long have Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter been married? Former U.S. President remembers wife as "equal partner" as she passes away at 96

Rosalynn Carter, former first lady and partner of ex-president Jimmy Carter, passed away at at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The news was confirmed by The Carter Center, which added that she passed away peacefully in her home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by her family.

Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year and on Friday, the Center announced that she had joined her husband in hospice care at home. In a statement, Jimmy Carter called her an "equal partner in everything" he accomplished, adding:

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The former first lady married Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946, when she was just 18, while Carter was 21. They were together for 77 years, making them the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, who were together for 73 years.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is remembered for her humanitarian work

During Jimmy Carter's presidential run from from 1977 to 1981, Rosalynn Carter went on to set a standard for first ladies by working on key legislations and even setting up her own office in the East Wing. She acted as a key advisor to her husband, went on diplomatic missions, and even occasionally attended cabinet meetings.

Her inner strength and shy demeanor earned her the nickname, "Steel Magnolia," as per the Mint. She was a vocal advocate for mental health, and her work during the term focused on increasing care and decreasing social stigma surrounding the issue.

After Carter stepped down from his position, Rosalynn Carter continued her humanitarian work along with her husband. In 1982, they opened the Carter Center in Atlanta, a non-governmental human rights organization to "wage peace, fight disease and build hope."

The former first lady also started her namesake, Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers at her alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, which provided support and funding for family members and professionals caring for those living with disabilities and illness.

As per NBC4 Washington, Jennifer Olsen, who leads the institute, stated:

"Her incredible ability is to both look at a problem from the need for policy changes and to think about the individual who lives next door or down the street and is struggling."

Rosalynn Carter was the second-longest-living first lady after Elizabeth Truman. Her last public appearance with Jimmy Carter was in September, during the Plains Peanuts Festival. During his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Carter called Rosalynn, "the foundation for my entire enjoyment of life."

When she was diagnosed with dementia, her family released a statement hoping that the news would bring awareness about the disease. Her son, Chip Carter stated that her "service and compassion" set an example for all Americans and added:

"She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today."

Events commemorating her life will be held beginning November 27, starting with a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Georgia Southwestern State University, as per FOX 5. Funeral services for friends and family will be held on November 29 at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.