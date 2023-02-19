What type of cancer did Jimmy Carter have? Health condition explored as former president set to receive hospice care

Former American president Jimmy Carter has chosen to receive hospice care in his final days after a couple of hospital stays.

On February 18, the Carter Center made the announcement that the 98-year-old will be moved to Plains, Georgia. The statement read:

"Former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Jimmy Carter, a one-time peanut farmer and engineer, was the United States' 39th president from 1977 to 1981.

The news about President Carter's health comes after he became the longest-living US president in October 2022. He got the title after president George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94 on November 30, 2019.

Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015

Jimmy Carter has suffered serious health problems over the years. In 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma, which, by then, had spread to his brain and liver.

At the time, the now 98-year-old former president explained that he would undergo radiation treatment to address the "spots" on his brain, followed by at least four rounds of pembrolizumab-based cancer immunotherapy.

Later that year, he announced that he was cancer-free and the doctors said he had defied the odds.

The recent announcement made by the Carter Center did not give any details about whether President Carter's cancer had returned or if he is suffering from some other health problem that prompted his decision to move to a hospice.

Steve Martin @UnrealBluegrass We've seen few humans this devoted and humble as Jimmy Carter.

Quietly continuing his mission,which was to do good.

If you must leave us go gently . Leave your heart and bravery so we might learn.

Thank you President Carter.

Jimmy. We've seen few humans this devoted and humble as Jimmy Carter.Quietly continuing his mission,which was to do good. If you must leave us go gently . Leave your heart and bravery so we might learn.Thank you President Carter.Jimmy. https://t.co/PloLd3uF91

President Carter may have only led the country for four years, but in the 40 years that have followed, he has used his historical status to help people locally and internationally.

Carter's presidential reputation has drastically improved over time. In the decades after he departed Washington, he has gained widespread respect for his peace-seeking efforts and other humanitarian endeavors.

Aside from that, Jimmy Carter has been vocal about his political views and even asked the now-Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, to step down from his position as the state's secretary while he was running for the same in 2018.

Steve Silberman @stevesilberman Love and well-wishing to President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice. Imagine if the public face of Christianity looked more like this - humility, service, love - and less like nasty, snarling @GOP bigots banning books and attacking #trans kids and loving #LGBTQ + couples. Love and well-wishing to President Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice. Imagine if the public face of Christianity looked more like this - humility, service, love - and less like nasty, snarling @GOP bigots banning books and attacking #trans kids and loving #LGBTQ+ couples. https://t.co/L1c8NcP8iM

On October 11, 2022, Carter celebrated his 98th birthday in Georgia, which included a parade hosted by the hometown residents.

At the previous weekend's Peanut Festival in Plains, Jimmy and his wife Rosalynn were chauffeured around in a red convertible by a Secret Service agent. Behind the vehicle were their children, grandkids, and great-grandchildren.

