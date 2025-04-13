How long were Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin married? Relationship explored as actress opens about split

Actress Meagan Good appeared on The Jason Lee Show and opened up about her divorce from DeVon Franklin. The episode, which will air tomorrow, April 13, explores Good's relationship with Franklin and her current husband, Jonathan Majors.

Ad

Harlem actress Meagan Good was married to producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin for nine years. As reported by People on April 11, 2024, the couple had met on the set of the film Jumping the Broom, where Good was an actress and Franklin was a producer.

NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon - Image via Getty

The couple also made a decision to remain celibate until their marriage. On a joint appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in December 2019, Franklin stated,

Ad

"Relationships are so hard and, truth be told, there's not a lot of guidance out there, so we wanted to share our truth and that waiting to have sex was a critical part of the healthy foundation of our marriage and relationship,"

The couple tied the knot in July 2012 and celebrated nine years of marriage before announcing their split in December 2021. Good and Franklin made a joint statement to People, saying,

Ad

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

Ad

Meagan Good opens up about her split from DeVon Franklin on The Jason Lee Show

In an interview on The Jason Lee Show, Meagan Good spoke about her relationship and split from DeVon Franklin. Meagan clarified that Franklin was the one who initiated the divorce. However, Good claimed that the split was mutual and amicable, stating,

Ad

"It's not that anybody did anything wrong, and I can't say that he f****d that up, and I can't say that I f****d that up."

Ad

She reflected on her relationship with Franklin with gratitude, speaking about the knowledge and love they imparted to each other.

"We grew from it, I don't think that any time was wasted. They were only here for this amount of time, and I got to be that close to them, and I got to give this much to them, and they got to give this much to me. Be really, really thankful for all the time you had."

Ad

Meagan Good is now married to Jonathan Majors. According to People, the couple tied the knot in March 2025 after dating for two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More