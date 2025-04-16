How long have Sean Kingston and his mother been in police custody? Rapper reportedly posts $100,000 bond and is awaiting release

Rapper Sean Kingston, who was found guilty of wire fraud last month, recently posted bail and will soon be released. The news comes after a federal judge ordered him back into custody for failing to meet his $100,000 bond on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, as reported by Rolling Stone the same day.

For the unversed, authorities arrested Kingston (whose real name is Kisean Anderson) in California last May on fraud charges. The arrest came hours after SWAT raided his South Florida home, taking his mother, Janice Turner, into custody on similar charges. The two have been in police custody since.

As per HotNewHipHop on April 15, in March 2025, a federal court in Florida found the duo guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, with their sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11. While Janice remains in custody, the court allowed Sean Kingston to be detained at home on a bond agreement until the hearing.

Sean Kingston and his mother face a maximum of 20 years for each count of conviction

In a brief court hearing on Tuesday, Sean Kingston's lawyers initially said that he would be unable to pay the $100,000 cash bond. This prompted the judge to order him back into custody and to remain there until his sentencing hearing. Citing jail records, NBC6 reported on April 15 that he was being held at the Federal Detention Center Miami.

In a statement made to Billboard on Tuesday, the rapper's lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, confirmed that Sean's bond was posted, but noted that he had not been released as of 4:00 PM that day.

Sean Kingston first faced legal trouble last year after a man named Ariel Mateos sued him for allegedly not paying for luxury items, as per HotNewHipHop. This prompted authorities to raid one of his properties in South Florida.

The feds then accused the mother-son duo of defrauding a jewelry business, a luxury bed company, a used luxury and exotic car dealership, and a luxury microLED TV company. They further alleged that the two orchestrated a scheme to steal over $1 million worth of luxury items, including a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, a giant LED TV, and expensive watches.

According to an April 4 press release by the United States Attorney's Office, between April 2023 and March 2024, Kingston approached his victims on social media, seeking to buy luxury items. After negotiating a deal, he would invite the seller to one of his homes.

Per the release, during these meetings, the rapper used his "celebrity status to lull the victims into a false sense of security." He would promise to promote their products on social media, while often referring to high-profile celebrities as potential clients.

However, when it came to paying the money, Sean Kingston or his mother would send the victims fake wire receipts, with no money being transferred from legitimate accounts.

According to NBC News on March 29, during the five-day trial, Turner claimed she was trying to protect her son from people who were after his money. However, after initially stating he wanted to "speak his truth," Kingston decided not to testify.

As part of his conviction, the court allowed the rapper to be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring until his sentencing. It included a $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond. Per NBC News, the federal judge allowed him to remain out of jail partly due to his decision to remain silent.

Sean Kingston and his mother face a maximum of twenty years for each count of conviction.

