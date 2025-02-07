How many charges is Sha EK facing? Rapper arrested over July 2024 Bronx shooting

Bronx drill rapper Sha EK, whose real name is Chalim Perry, was arrested last week for allegedly being involved in the July 2024 shooting in Mott Haven. According to the New York Police Department, three people were injured and were sent to the hospital.

As per News 12, police officials said the rapper is facing 23 charges, including three counts of attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, and intent to commit murder. Perry has pleaded not guilty.

The 21-year-old rapper has over 340,000 subscribers on YouTube. His single D&D has over 17 million streams on Spotify. His 2023 single Luv 4 My Block has over 15 million streams on the app.

More details on rapper Sha EK's career

Sha Ek "Face Of The What" Listening Party... - Image via Getty

According to XXL Magazine, Chalim Perry, a.k.a. Sha EK, started rapping in 2018 when he was 15 years old after he was shot. In the interview, Perry shared he was influenced by his friend Ange From Ten, who helped him make music.

In 2020, he released Shoot or Get Shot, featuring PJ Glizzy and BDot. In 2021, he released his single D&D with Blockwork; the music video garnered 11 million views, and on Spotify, the single has more than 17 million streams.

Perry signed to Warner Records in 2022 and released his debut mixtape, Face of the What, in September 2022. The mixtape, which featured rappers PGF Nuk, SleazyWorld Go, and Bandmanrill, went number one on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

According to AllHipHop, Chris Atlas, the Executive Vice President of Urban Music at Warner Records, presented him with a plaque for his debut mixtape's success in December 2022. The rapper celebrated with his family, friends, and some music executives. Perry said,

"I just wanted to show n**gas that I didn’t have to diss nobody. I’m an artist. I can really rap and that’s all you are going to hear [on the mixtape Return of the Jiggy] is real music."

In December 2022, Sha EK dropped his second mixtape, Return of the Jiggy. In 2023, he released three singles: Crank Dat Too Oppy, Shot in the Party, and Luv 4 My Block. His latest single was Still On Hots, released on December 30, 2024.

What the rapper's neighbors said about his arrest

The residents of the Patterson Houses, the neighborhood where the rapper lived, spoke with News 12. One young resident told the media outlet,

"He ain't bad."

Another resident said the rapper is often involved in things, and his name is brought up not in a good way. They said,

"He's always being brought up around here."

Another neighbor claimed they believe the rapper is involved in the shooting and the violence the rappers rap about is "probably true." They said,

"What they rap is probably true. (Sha EK) did what he had to do."

The drill rapper has denied all the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty. According to a report on February 7 by News 12, he will appear in court on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback