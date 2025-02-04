Dan Clancy says YouTube and Facebook were inspired by Twitch to add similar features and claims Kick "copied the site"

Twitch was officially launched in 2011, and eight years later, Dan Clancy assumed the role of President, specifically overseeing Twitch Interactive Inc. Fast forward to 2025, the platform currently has over 2.5 million people watching at any given moment, making it the world's largest video game streaming platform. Considering this, Dan said that certain other platforms might've taken some undue inspiration.

In an interview with Fast Company magazine, Clancy, who has since become the platform's CEO, claimed that websites like YouTube, TikTok, and Kick have replicated Twitch's features in some way, shape, or form:

"[TikTok] was the first platform that didn’t just copy Twitch. YouTube just made Twitch on YouTube. Facebook just made Twitch on Facebook. Kick downright copied the site."

Citing the example of UI interfaces, YouTube's long pre-dates the rise of streaming. Kick, on the other hand, seems to have mimicked Twitch’s design. From the chatbox placement to streaming category names, the Stake-backed platform appears to have drawn inspiration from Dan Clancy's company.

"We're competing for your time": Twitch CEO Dan Clancy speaks on the platform's current position online

Four years after his time as President, Dan Clancy became the CEO of the platform, and since then, viewership numbers have maintained a steady rate. Recent data and industry analysis suggest that Twitch’s lack of growth can be attributed to rising competition from platforms like YouTube and Kick.

According to Dan, the name of the game is retaining both viewer attention and creators on Twitch:

"Really, what we’re doing is competing for your time."

The platform has seen numerous content creators grace it. Many, like Kai Cenat and Pokimane, have established themselves, even entering mainstream media. Their success, like several others, started with a Twitch partnership, specifically through contracts. Clancy touched upon this in his interview with Fast Company, using OTV's LilyPichu as an example:

Essentially Dan stated that streaming on Twitch gave Lily a "sense of belonging and home," and she looks forward to renewing her contract:

"LilyPichu is the best example, because she liked the fact that she was getting this check, but she was so looking forward to the day when the contract ended, because then she could come back."

Overall, Clancy emphasizes that the platform's strength and what sets it apart from its competition is the deep connections between creators and their audiences. He believes that viewers come to Twitch specifically to engage with their favorite streamers, fostering a sense of community and loyalty.

In other news, Dan Clancy addressed concerns about Twitch’s moderation, defending the platform against claims of inconsistency.

