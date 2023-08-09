How many were injured in the Sherwin-Williams Garland plant explosion? Details revealed as investigation underway

A massive fire was reported at Sherwin-Williams paint plants in Garland, Texas, on August 7, 2023. The fire was reportedly caused by multiple explosions that took place at the paint plant. The fire department claimed that they received the first call to report the fire at 1:21 am and immediately sent 16 units within minutes. However, they noted that since the fire was massive, it took them half an hour to take control of the situation at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant.

CNN also reported that one factory worker was injured in the explosion which took place in the processing plant in Sherwin-Williams. Additionally, Sherwin-Williams also released a statement that said that one of their employees who was injured was transported to a local hospital. They said that it was done out of caution and that the employee has since been released.

It is worth noting that no other injuries were reported at the time of writing this article.

The company’s global vice president, Julie Young, claimed that at the moment, there was no production happening at the unit. Young added that the company is also conducting an environmental assessment. The company went on to thank the fire department and said that they were cooperating with the authorities who are investigating the matter further.

“It was scary”: Residents around speak up as people living even a mile away could hear the loud noises of the explosion at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant

The fire at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant became the talk of the town, witnesses spoke up about their experience of the same. Some said that although they lived one mile away from the factory, they could still hear the loud noises of the explosion.

One witness said that all they could see was the sky "lighting up this bright fiery red-orange and that it was scary.

"You could smell it. If you know what paint smells like when you paint a house -- that was it smelled like," the witness said.

The fire department stated that a strong chemical was released due to the fire, which made people feel like a paint-like smell had captured the area around them. Jim Norris, a resident who lives near the factory, claimed that the residents have been wearing masks so that they didn't inhale the fumes from the fire.

He said:

"I heard a loud boom, followed by multiple loud booms. I lost count at over 15. And big bellows of smoke from fireballs rising from the plant. Just right here at the corner you could feel the heat from the fire."

The residents are now worried about the air quality, but Garland's health and water department have been monitoring the same for health reasons. The PIO for Garland Fire Department, James Dugger, addressed the residents and said that they have "no warnings for air quality."

"If they smell something, they can call the non-emergency line or stay inside but avoid the area at all possibilities. Fire department responds to all kinds of incidents. Although we don't respond to this very often, the guys are prepared for it," Dugger added.

Since the matter and cause of the fire are still under investigation, authorities are requesting the public to stay away from the area. The area has been closed to cars and the public is being rerouted along Forest Lane.