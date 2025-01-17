How many kids did Joan Plowright have? All about her children as legendary award-winning actress dies at 95

On Thursday, January 16, veteran British actress Joan Plowright died at the age of 95. As reported by the BBC, Plowright's family released a statement following her death, stating that the award-winning actress "died peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family" during her final moments. The statement read:

“She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire."

It continued:

"She cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories. The family are deeply grateful to Jean Wilson and all those involved in her personal care over many years.”

Joan Plowright leaves behind a legacy of several iconic performances and three children—Richard Olivier, Tamsin Olivier, and Julie Kate Olivier. All three children are from her second marriage to Sir Laurence Olivier.

Everything we know about Joan Plowright's children

Joan Plowright and Laurence Olivier (Image via Getty)

Plowright's first marriage was to actor Roger Gage in 1953. However, they divorced in 1961, and the actress married Sir Laurence Olivier thereafter. The two remained married until Laurence died in 1989 at the age of 82, following a long illness that culminated in renal failure at his home in Ashurst, West Sussex.

Richard Olivier

Joan Plowright and Laurence Olivier welcomed their eldest son, Richard, in 1961. According to his Mythodrama bio, Richard directed Henry V for the opening act of Shakespeare's Globe Theater in London. He is also an Associate Fellow of the Said Business School of the University of Oxford and a Fellow of the Findhorn Foundation. Currently, he works as the Founder and Chief Innovation Officer for Olivier Mythodrama.

In an interview with Julien's Studios posted on November 29, 2024, Richard recalled having little understanding of the magnitude of his parents' fame as a child. He talked about an incident in his boarding school when he was 10 years old. A friend had a bet with him that his father wasn't the actor Laurence Olivier. Richard won the bet.

Tamsin Olivier

Tamsin Olivier (Image via Getty)

In 1963—two years after Richard's birth—Plowright and Laurence Olivier had their eldest daughter, Tamsin. Tamsin Olivier is an actress known for her roles in films such as A Handful of Dust (1988), Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris (1992), and Yellow Bird (2002).

As per IMDb, she has also starred in J.B. Priestley's play Time and the Conways, which featured Joan Plowright and her younger sister Julie. The play was directed by Richard Olivier.

Julie Kate Olivier

Julie Kate Olivier is the youngest child of Plowright and Olivier, born on July 27, 1966, in Hove, Sussex. Julie has worked as both an actress and a production manager, starring in films like Casualty (1986), Duel of Hearts (1991), and A Candle in the Dark: The Story of William Carey (1998).

Although Plowright's children don't have much social media presence, they have pursued notable careers influenced by their parents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback