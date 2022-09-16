"What has the world come to": Internet in disbelief as Bhad Bhabie is invited to 'drop some wisdom' at Oxford University

Bhad Bhabie is scheduled to speak at the prestigious Oxford University in England.

According to TMZ, the rapper will be addressing students of Oxford Union, the debating society sometime in November. As the news circulated across social media, netizens were disappointed to hear that the distinguished institution had invited the infamous rapper to speak to its students. One Twitter user even wondered, "What has the world come to?" which was a sentiment shared by several people.

Ahmad Nawaz, the president of the Oxford Union, said in their invite to Bhad Bhabie:

“It would be an honor to welcome you to continue this fine tradition.”

The Oxford Union has invited the most reputed personalities to the university, including Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Queen Elizabeth II and the Dalai Lama. Additionally, others like Mother Teresa, Bill Clinton, Malcolm X, Albert Einstein, Shakira, Billy Joel and Sir Elton John have also spoken on the podium. Clearly, the These Heaux rapper has some big shoes to fill.

Given the people who have spoken on the stage before her, it comes as a surprise that Bhad Bhabie was invited to speak at Oxford University.

The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, gained traction on social media after she appeared on Dr. Phil where her behavioral issues were the topic of debate. She became known for her now-infamous line on the show, “Cash me ousside, how bout dah.”

During the show, her mother shed light on Bhabie’s criminal tendencies. Following the episode’s taping, Bregoli stole a car belonging to one of the show’s crew members.

She went on to create a career in music and took part in an adult website, where she accumulated nearly $50 million in profits.

Netizens in disbelief after Bhad Bhabie was invited to address the Oxford Union

Internet users were shocked to say the least that the controversial social media personality was invited to speak at the Oxford Union. Several netizens wondered how the rapper would educate the youth, considering she is a moot subject online.

Others joked about what Bhad Bhabie would speak about during her Oxford Union address. They wondered whether it would be about how she attained fame or whether it would be about her less than flourishing music career.

While some wondered if the rapper was truly someone who was considered a role model by the current generation, others questioned if getting a "few million" automatically made you wise.

Evidently, internet users were not pleased to hear about Bhabie being selected to address the Oxford Union. However, it is worth noting that the 19-year-old teamed up with the Educapital Foundation to create a $1.7 million scholarship fund last month. The fundraiser would allow 1,000 students to enroll in technical and trade schools.

What is Bhad Bhabie’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danielle Bregoli is worth $20 million. The Florida-native became immensely popular after appearing in Kodak Black’s Everything 1K music video. She went on to appear in the 'Trending' category of the MTV Movie & Television award in 2017 for her catchphrase.

Bregoli released her debut single These Heaux in 2017. She also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also signed a record deal with Atlantic records. Her first mixtape 15, was released in September 2018.

Bhad Bhabie has amassed over 16.3 million followers on Instagram. Most of her net worth is made of her paid sponsorships. The influencer reportedly makes $300,000 a month on sponsorships and gets at least $100,000 for a single post.

The rapper also accumulated money through her meet and greet sessions and concerts.

