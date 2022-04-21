How much is Bhad Bhabie worth? 'Cash me outside' girl's fortune explored as she buys $6.1 million Florida mansion in all cash

Bhad Bhabie recently gained traction online after she paid $6.1 million for a Boca Raton mansion in Florida, home in an all-cash deal. It is a luxurious 9,200 sq. ft. home.

The house has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms alongside all other amenities. The property is located in a gated Palm Beach County community on an acre of land and has a two-story guest house, hurricane impact windows, and porcelain tiles all around.

The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and the best appliances. The primary bedroom on the first floor had three large walk-in closets and an outside Jacuzzi area. The primary bathroom features a walk-in shower with two shower heads and a waterfall middle shower head.

Bhad Bhabie’s net worth explored

Bhad Bhabie has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as a rapper and songwriter (Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

Bhad Bhabie gained recognition after her appearance on the talk show Dr. Phil in 2016. She uttered a phrase, “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?” which became a popular video meme and catchphrase.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 19-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. She has earned a lot from her career in the music industry.

She recently said that she wants everyone to forget her 2016 interview with the good Doc which received 14 million views. In the clip, she says she has become a massive success post-Phil and those are the accomplishments that matter. She pointed to her OnlyFans triumph of snagging a million bucks in 6 hours and that she’s raked in $50 million.

The rapper joined OnlyFans a few weeks after turning 18 and shared an earnings report screenshot which showed that she earned $1 million in just six hours. She is the owner of a house in Calabasas, California.

While speaking to Variety in August 2021, the songwriter said that she considered paying $4 million in cash for a mansion in Boca Raton, Florida. She ended up buying the mansion but paid $6 million.

Bhad Bhabie purchased the Boca Raton mansion for $6.1 million in March 2022. Her mother Barbara Bregoli was the named trustee on the acquiring trust.

NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul bought the same home for $2.3 million in 2017.

Also known as Danielle Bregoli, Bhabie is the youngest female rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single These Heaux. She signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in 2017 and released her first mixtape, 15, in September 2018.

