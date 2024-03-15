How many kids does Joie Chavis have? All about the dancer's children as she announces third baby on the way with Trevon Diggs

Dancer and model Joie Chavis is soon to be a mother of three. On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to announce she was pregnant with her third child, showing off her baby bump as Maxwell’s This Woman's Work played in the background.

While Chavis did not tag the baby's father in the post, she has been dating Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs since 2022. The couple were first linked together when the cornerback serenaded Chavis in his IG stories for her birthday.

The 35-year-old is already a mother to daughter Shai Moss, 12, with rapper Bow Wow, and son Hendrix Wilburn, 5, with rapper Future. Trevon is also a dad to two kids, Aiden born in 2016, and Chosen born in 2021.

Joie Chavis frequently shares updates about her children's lives on social media

Born in Torrence, California, Chavis started as a professional dancer, sharing the stage with singers like Janelle Monae, Tank, Future, and Eric Bellinger. She was on-off partners with Rapper Bow Wow till 2016, and later dated Future.

Since then, she has founded several enterprises, including Shop Shai, and Joie in Life. An advocate for a healthy lifestyle and fitness, she shares videos documenting her healthy lifestyle, her journey of shedding 50+ pounds, and even dealing with postpartum.

Her clips sharing various fitness programs have earned her a following of over two million on her Instagram account.

Chavis frequently shares updates about her children with her followers. Her eldest, Shai Moss, is seen sharing the screen dancing with her mother, receiving praise for her moves. Shai has appeared in shows like We Got This, and Side Hustle, and also acted in A Screenshot to Santa.

However, a few months ago, Joie Chavis revealed Shai did not like being recorded as she wanted a normal childhood. She opened up to her mother explaining she did not want to act or appear in the videos and felt pressured into the limelight. Joie Chavis later paraphrased her daughter, stating:

"I feel like you and my dad are trying to pressure me and I just don’t want to do it, I just want to be a kid. I just want to go to school and you know be a kid, play sports and have friends. I just want to be a kid."

On the other hand, Hendrix always shies away from the camera. However, fans have commented on how similar he looks to his elder sister, despite being step-siblings.

Internet users congratulate Joie Chavis for the happy news

Several IG users commented under the influencer's profile, congratulating the expecting mother. Even the official X account for Major League Football shared a post wishing both Joie and Trevon.

Joie Chavis or Trevon Driggs have not released other statements regarding the development.