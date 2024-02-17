Who is Vedo? Real name, age and all about the rapper as he gets married on Valentine's Day

American R&B singer Vedo, known for his appearance on The Voice, got married to his partner, Shanice, this Valentine's Day. Videos from the wedding show the happy couple singing and dancing in a beautiful ceremony held on a yacht in Miami, Florida.

Born on February 25, 1993, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the musician discovered his singing talent at the young age of nine. Born Wilbert "Vedo" McCocy III, he rose to fame as a contestant on the fourth season (2013) of the singing talent show, The Voice. While the You Got It singer finished in the top 12 on the show, the strength of his performance earned him a place in the hearts of the audience.

According to an interview given by Shanice on the It's Giving Podcast, the couple have been together for 10 years. They got engaged on January 9, 2023, and share a daughter who was born in 2020.

Videos from their wedding show a performance by Travis Porter, his first ever at a wedding, and a teary-eyed groom as his bride walked down the aisle at the white and red-themed ceremony.

Vedo began his career singing covers at open mic nights in Atlanta

While a native of Benton Harbor, Michigan, the singer moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2008. He attended the Southwest DeKalb High School and soon began honing his singing and songwriting skills by performing covers at open mic nights.

The R&B/Soul singer rose to fame in 2013 as a contestant on NBC's The Voice, following which he signed with the indie label, Platinum Power Moves. He was named Male Artist of the Year at the 2014 Georgia Music Awards.

Vedo released his debut LP, 93, in 2015. From here, his track 4 Walls was a streaming hit. Throughout the late 2010s, he released a steady stream of tracks and remixes, including 2016's State of Mind EP and an eponymous album in 2019.

Vedo is best remembered for his songs, Let's Get Married and You Got It, which garnered millions of streams. In 2021, he released 1320, his fifth full-length album which featured guests like Eric Bellinger, Jacquees, and Ari Lennox. The following year he teamed up with OG Parker and Baby Tate on the R&B slow track, Come First.

In 2022, American record producer Needlz a.k.a. Khari Cain helped release Forever, which eventually became the lead single for his 2023 album Mood Swings. The album featured appearances from industry big names like Chris Brown, Tink, Ari Lennox, Lloyd, Eric Bellinger, and Erica Banks. In addition to Forever, the singles Intentional and Luv To A FCK Song soon followed.

Vedo's smooth and romantic style of singing is frequently compared to Usher, his coach on The Voice. The two collaborated for the latter's 2019 single, Don't Waste My Time, featuring Ella Mai, with Vedo credited as a writer.

In addition to his original music and songwriting, the singer also released remixes which he dubbed V-Mixes. It included Justin Beiber's Yummy and D'Angelos's How Does It Feel.

