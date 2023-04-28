"True hero": Michigan 7th grader saves students after bus driver loses consciousness, leaving netizens impressed

A 13-year-old boy from Warren, Michigan is being hailed as a hero after he brought a school bus to a halt after the bus driver passed out at the wheel. The seventh-grader, identified as Dillion Reeves, studies at Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren. The footage of the incident was released by authorities and is being shared by netizens and news outlets across social media platforms.

The video, shared by outlets like ABC News, The Lad Bible, Insider News, and Fox News, has since gone viral. A netizen who replied to ABC News' tweet, called 13-year-old Reeves "the embodiment of a true hero!" This was a sentiment shared by several people across the internet.

This incident took place at around 2.59 pm local time on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A female driver was driving the school bus at Warren Consolidated Schools. In the footage released by the authorities, the driver is seen using her cap to fan her face before making an announcement about her health. She picks up the radio to say that she felt "very dizzy" and was pulling over. However, before she could do that, she passed out at the wheel.

Soon after the driver passed out, Dillon is seen rushing to the wheel and pulling the brakes while his fellow students screamed in fright. He then yells out:

"Someone call 911, now! Someone should call 911. I don't care! Someone call 911."

Social media users call Dillon a "brave boy" for saving the life of a bus driver and students

As soon as footage of the teen jumping into action to stop the bus after the bus driver fainted, went viral on social media, internet users began hailing him as a "true hero." While some applauded his quick thinking, others said that he would be a "leader" in the future.

Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois said it was a courageous act by Dillon, and his parents also hailed his efforts

Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois held a news conference on Thursday, April 26, 2023, to discuss the incident. He said that the bus driver became light-headed and lost consciousness during the bus ride, but the quick action taken by Reeves made all the difference.

Livernois said in a statement that he couldn't have been prouder of Dillon's efforts. He added that following the incident, the Warren Police and Fire Departments reached the scene and tended to the bus driver. The students on the bus were taken to a different bus and dropped to their homes safely.

Livernois also said that it was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity by Dillon. Dillon's parents Steve and Ireta Reeves also spoke at the news conference and said that they are very proud of their son.

Ireta said:

"To do something like this, fills my heart, makes my heart skip a beat, to even watch that video again. I'm just … I can't even express the proudness. I'm extremely proud of him."

Dillon's father Steve said that it is an honor to have a hero with them. Steve also said that his son learned all the skills because he is attentive and he pays close attention to everybody. When Dillon was asked how he knew how to drive the bus, he said that he watches the bus driver do it every day and notices what they do.

Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams reported to CNN that no children were injured on the 66-seater bus.

