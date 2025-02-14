How many kids do Yung Bleu and Tiemeria have? Rapper’s wife responds to backlash over naming their unborn son ‘Halo’

Rapper Yung Bleu and his wife Tiemeria are expecting a baby boy. On February 13, the rapper posted pictures and clips of them celebrating Valentine's Day. In the clips, their future child's name, Halo, was revealed.

The name reveal seemingly led to a discourse in the comment section, as some netizens accused the couple of copying singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey and rapper DDG's child's name.

The couple has three kids so far: two sons and one daughter. Within a few hours of the backlash, Tiemeria posted an Instagram story claiming that Yung Bleu wanted to name their first child Halo. However, they changed their mind back then. Now, they want to give the name to their third son. She reminded her followers that it was not that serious of an issue.

How many kids do Yung Bleu and his wife Tiemeria have?

The "2021 Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET - Backstage (Image via Getty)

Yung Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, has three kids and is married to Tiemeria. Their first son, Yung Jace, was born on October 27, 2020. It is not known when their second son was born. In February 2022, the couple announced they were expecting a third baby.

On May 25, 2022, their daughter Milan was born. On February 2023, Tiemeria shared a picture of her daughter with the caption:

"Happy Valentine's Day💞Milan is Everything👑."

The rapper also has a son, Corbin, with his ex-girlfriend, Shunna Phillips.

Tiemeria accused her husband of cheating in the past

According to Vibe's report, in 2023, a woman named Tenom came forward and claimed the rapper saw her viral video of her tongue and reached out to her. The woman also claimed he flew her out to NYC.

Tiemeria then supported the woman's claims and told her husband that she had many proofs and that she was not lying. In an Instagram story, she wrote:

"This b*tch is not lying on you at all. She got so many muthaf***in’ receipts."

In a now-deleted tweet, Yung Blue apologized to his wife, saying he would not bash her online no matter what she said as she was a "good woman" to him. He wrote:

I would like to publicly apologize to my wife. I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. [You’re] such a good woman. Solid. Rare. and I love and appreciate you.

He said that the "fast life" in the industry could influence men. He promised to prioritize his family and music. He continued:

"It’s a lot that this industry bring. Its a fast life. And sometimes as men we fall short of what’s right! But I’ll never be stupid enough to lose what’s best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow. Giving everything else to god from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything."

For the unversed, Yung Bleu is known for his single, You're Mines Still, which peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 after rapper Drake released a remix.

