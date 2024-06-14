 What did Boosie BadAzz say about Yung Bleu’s son? “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker mocks rapper for lack of gigs he has booked

Rapper Boosie BadAzz has once again stirred the music industry with his recent comments aimed at fellow artist Yung Bleu and his son.

On June 13, 2024, Boosie tweeted on X, taking aim at the Ice On My Baby artist, claiming that Bleu halted his tour because of insufficient ticket sales —

"U STOP YOUR TOUR CAUSE U COULDNT SELL OUT THEATERS lol R DID I STOP YOUR TOUR .NOW YOU MAD CAUSE NOBODY WANT TO HEAR YOUR MUSIC ANYMORE."

Boosie BadAzz referred to Bleu's Love Scars Tour in 2023. As per All Hip Hop, Bleu canceled the remaining tour dates because of his dispute with his wife, Tiemeria Biddle, and Boosie.

Boosie remarked about Yung Bleu's son in his tweets, who has autism, suggesting that his children could help Bleu's son.

As per Autism Speaks, Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), encompasses a diverse set of conditions marked by difficulties in social interaction, repetitive behaviors, and challenges in verbal and nonverbal communication.

Boosie BadAzz's comments on Yung Bleu and his son:

In a tweet, Boosie mocked Yung Bleu's son and suggested assistance would be needed for him to count up to five —

"MAYBE MY KIDS CAN COME OVER N HELP YO RETARDED ASS SON COUNT TO FIVE . 1. 22222, 33333 , 4. 5555. GO WIPE ALL THAT DAM SLOB UP OFF THE FLOOR BEFORE YALL FALL DOWN N HURT YOURSELF🤣. "

Bleu opened up about his son's autism in Live Forever from his Jeremy album, released on April 26, 2024. In the track's verse, Bleu suggests that his eyes get weary knowing that his youngest son has autism.

"My eyes get weary / My youngest son got autism so I’m learnin’ to listen more than I ever did / I want you to know that you heaven sent, you might be better than me / You see my soul clear if you look deep.”

Yung Bleu is a father to three kids. No other information is available on them.

In a tweet, Boosie criticized the American rapper by stating that Bleu consistently does not get booked for performances.

"[Expletive] DONT GET MAD CAUSE YOU AINT BOOKED EVERY WEEKEND ACROSS THE COUNTRY LIKE YOUR CEO LOL DO U EVEN HAVE SHOWS?"

Boosie Badazz further added that Bleu cannot figure out his career path, saying he does not know if he wants to be a "rapper" or "R&B artist" —

"THEY WANT YOU TO PAY UP N DO WHATS RIGHT ?YOU MISERABLE. U DONT KNOW IF U WANNA BE A RAPPER , RNB,COUNTRY, ROCK N ROLL ARTIST."

Boosie also accused Bleu of "stealing" money —

"U STOLE MY MONEY N WENT PUT DOWN ON YOUR FIRST HOME, U SQUATTING SO WE COMING MOVE N NEXT WEEK SINCE YOU SQUATTING N MY OUR SH*T N YOU WANNA BRING UP KIDS REALLY."

Boosie BadAzz's tweet comes as a response to Bleu's now-deleted tweet on June 12, 2024. In his tweet, Bleu said that the Baton Rouge rapper is "obsessed" and asserted that he earns 17 times more than Boosie —

"Boosie got my nuts in his mouth every interview. That [expletive] obsessed. I dropped a rap album with one week promo and no singles just to get out my deal, and did 17x more than you."

The feud between the two hip-hop artists started on September 3, 2024. According to XXL, Boosie BadAzz took to his Instagram and criticized Yung Bleu after seeing his post with a photo of a bag containing one dollar million in cash, which Bleu likely earned from his recent performances.

"N THIS [expletive] STILL DONT WANNA PAY ME!! AT THIS POINT HE PLAYING ME LIKE IM JUST A B*TCH ASS [expletive]"

Boosie has been beefing with the Bleu for over a year because of their contract dispute. As per XXL, Boosie BadAzz claims that Bleu owes him money for discovering him.

The ongoing dispute between them has persisted for some time, with its resolution remaining uncertain. Bleu has yet to respond to Boosie's remarks concerning his son.