Yung Bleu was set to perform across the mainland United States as part of his Love Scars tour, which was announced on June 21, 2023. However, according to the Vibe report, a recent contract dispute with his mentor, Boosie Badazz, as well as a personal dispute with his wife, Tiemiera, have led to the singer canceling the remaining dates of the tour.

The singer officially announced the tour cancellation via a post on his official Instagram page, stating that he was putting the tour on hold to deal with his family troubles.

“Words can’t explain how I feel about the remainder of this tour being canceled. This is me speaking direct. I sincerely apologize to every fan I disappointed. When things like this happen the only person to blame is “The Artist” so I accept it . I won’t make excuses.”

The singer also stated he was working on providing free shows to the cities he will be missing as an apology for the cancellation.

"A man cannot do anything if his house is not in order. With that said, I will be back to give FREE shows to every city we missed. My team is working around the clock to make this happen."

Yung Bleu tour cancellation due to dispute with wife and Boosie

Yung Bleu's reported troubles started early on September 1, 2023, when a young woman who goes by the username Tenom alleged in a now unavailable TikTok video that the rapper flew her out to NYC, whereupon she ditched him when he started acting weird.

"#storytime the type bleu slid in my Dm md wasted my fu**m time idc if your a #celebrity idc who you ate if youra #weirdo ima treat you like one just letting yall know this #storytime is kinda #long but im worth it!!!"

Reportedly, upon learning of the incident, his wife allegedly threw him out of the house and is now apparently considering divorce. Furthermore, Bleu and Boosie Badazz had another spat when Boosie was called out by Bleu's wife. Boosie ranted about the dispute between him and Bleu in a series of Twitter posts.

Boosie reacts to Yung Bleu and his wife's dispute (image via official Boosie Twitter page @BOOSIEOFFICIAL)

Badazz also questioned why Bleu never wrote a song about his wife or why he never answered questions about her in interviews.

Boosie reacts to Yung Bleu's dispute with his wife Tiemeira (image via official Boosie Twitter page @BOOSIEOFFICIAL)

The dispute between Boosie and Yung Bleu originally started when the singer left Boosie's label for Empire Distribution, with a management contract with Dream Chase Records. The singer apparently refused to pay Boosie his fair share, an allegation the singer has refuted repeatedly.

Yung Bleu is best known for his Billboard 200 Top 20 debut studio album, Moon Boy, which was released on July 23, 2021. The album was a commercial success and has a gold certification in the US.