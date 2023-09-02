"She gotta be auditioning for Zeus": Yung Bleu cheating drama sparks wild reactions as Philadelphia woman goes viral 

Yung Bleu is in the midst of a marriage scandal. This comes after the rapper flew out another woman despite being married. The alleged mistress and singer have since gotten into an online feud. The drama came into being after the artist claimed that the former let him down as she was unhygienic. Meanwhile, the Ice On My Baby crooner’s wife has blasted her husband online for infidelity.

A Philadelphia TikToker who has identified herself as Tenom took to the internet to claim that Yung Bleu flew her out under the pretence of hooking up with him.

Confirming the same, the 29-year-old took to Twitter to explain his actions. He confirmed that he did not get intimate with the woman. He said:

“I let u be a tag along fa the day true. But U went back home in a Uber with hunger pains cuz you was loud and Hygiene wasn’t up to my standards. Had a lil smell that engulfed the plane. Nails dirty, shoes 2 sizes too big with a lil dust on em. So yea. U was a link up that turned to a side kick that day cuz I was being respectful and Ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings. Ain’t get no d*ck or no vibes tho. Hope u enjoyed ya stay tho lil mama.”

In another tweet, the songwriter claimed that Tenom’s clothes “had a smell that manifested through the whole plane . Idk if it was mildew or what.”

Responding to Yung Bleu’s claims Tenom took to the internet to ask him why he was trying to keep I touch with her if she “stunk.” She also added:

“If I stunk why are you on my blocklist.”

Reacting to the online feud, one netizen hilariously commented:

Internet users could not believe the scandal that had enfolded online. While some were simply amused by the controversy, others roasted the woman online. A few comments read:

Yung Bleu’s wife Tiemeria chimes in

The married couple often keep their private life offline. However, Tiemeria, who is also the mother to the singer’s three children took to social media and put her husband on blast. She announced that she had kicked the musician out of their home. Tiemeria said:

“Ni**a stay tryne fly b**ches out don’t nobody wanna lick on that short a*s d*ck y’all can have his desperate bi*ch a*s big teeth a*s b**ch that hoe not lying on yo dirty a*s b**ch.”

The Dark Moon Cosmetics owner also seemingly hinted about getting divorced from Bleu. She said- “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.”

As she addressed the scandal she revealed that Bleu ran away when she questioned him about his infidelity. She also announced that she planned to let him “sleep outside.”

Responding to Tiemeria, Tenom told her that she could keep her men and also said:

“I think he’s gay anyway.”

Tenom also told her followers that she was trying to have Bleu fund her lifestyle that included her $1500 rent.

Netizens now await for Yung Bleu to address the entire scandal at hand.