What did Boosie BadAzz say about Yung Bleu? Rapper calls out ‘Wipe Me Down’ singer for talking about him

Yung Bleu has recently criticized Boosie BadAzz after the latter's latest interview with VladTV. Boosie addressed the performance of Bleu's new album Jeremy, saying that it was not successful like the rest of the projects due to their ongoing legal problems.

Meanwhile, Bleu took to his official page on X on June 12, 2024, and responded to the words of Boosie in a post that has been deleted now. He started by writing:

"Boosie got my n*ts in his mouth every interview that n*gga obsessed. I dropped a rap album with 1 week promo and no singles just to get out my deal and did 17x more than you. And only reason it did that cuz I wasted energy talking bout you're a*z and nobody wanted to hear that sh*t."

Trending

Furthermore, Yung Bleu compared the commercial performance of his projects with Boosie BadAzz, saying that his single "outsold" the latter's album with 50 million streams. Bleu continued:

"I'm not arguing with A n*gga only barely get booked in 100 miles out Mississippi you're a lame and u better hope a storm don't come and knock them cheap a*z paper thin a*z condos in your back yard down. Them kids dnt wanna live on your plantation but them kids a house boy n*gga got a motel 6 at his house shut up."

Notably, Bleu and Boosie have been involved in a dispute since 2022 after the former joined Empire Records. The latter claimed that Bleu is yet to pay him since Boosie gave him the much-needed break and his signature was reportedly copied in a contract with the record label without any approval.

Boosie also told VladTV the same year that he was approaching the court for the contract dispute. He said at the time that he had no issues with Bleu and that the real problems were with the record labels and other people, whose names were not exactly revealed.

Boosie BadAzz claimed that he is a "real person" in the latest interview: Latest update on beef with Yung Bleu

DJ Vlad shared a few glimpses of his interview with Boosie BadAzz on June 11, 2024. Apart from Yung Bleu's new album, Boosie also addressed the singer's LP sales alongside the diss track, Reading The Room. Boosie was heard saying at one point:

"I feel like he's flopping because the world knows I'm a real person. The world knows that one thing Boosie [is] going to do is keep it real."

Vlad even addressed a single from Bleu's album that has received millions of streams on Spotify. Boosie then referred to Bleu by saying that the entire world knows what he did and added:

"That R&B sh*t's not gonna stand up behind right or wrong. It doesn't matter… That sh*t is not gonna work, I mean I'm sorry."

Notably, Boosie shared a post through X on April 27, 2024, where he requested Yung Bleu to end their dispute, saying that other people were attempting to get benefits out of it. He wrote a lengthy statement, saying that the beef would end if his money was paid.

Boosie BadAzz had previously addressed the same in another Instagram post last year, claiming that Yung Bleu was not ready to make the payment. Bleu shared another post in response and wrote:

"N*gga [want] 10 million for not investing 1 dollar. Yo brother put up money! I gave u my whole first deal funds. 100k off the love and the rights to all my mixtape sh*t. And 50% split. And offered u 2 million."

Boosie also replied by claiming that Bleu was lying, adding that it was wrong on Bleu's side to copy the signature.