How many people were on board during the plane crash in La Jolla? National Transportation Safety Board and FAA to conduct investigation

A shocking incident took place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, as a plane crashed in La Jolla. Due to this incident, a person died, and the aircraft was identified as a 1979 Cessna P210N. This plane drew attention from witnesses as it flew unusually low on Wednesday night.

As per 10news, the pilot, realizing the severity of the situation, made a distress call around 9:35 p.m., reporting that the plane was running out of fuel. Emergency response teams, in an attempt to avert a more catastrophic outcome, directed the aircraft toward Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa.

However, these efforts didn't turn out well, as the plane ultimately went down near condominiums in the La Jolla Shores Heights neighborhood.

Soon after this, a resident was informed about the ongoing search for the Cessna. The person reported witnessing the lights on the plane disappear in the vicinity.

It is worth noting that the pilot was reportedly the sole occupant of the plane. The pilot's identity, however, remains undisclosed at this point.

National Safety Board and FAA have collaborated to investigate plane crash in La Jolla

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Cessna had arrived from Murrieta. The FAA, in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is now actively engaged in a thorough investigation to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

Other than this, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) played a crucial role in responding to the distress call and coordinating emergency efforts. Ryan Krasner, who lives in La Jolla, didn't know anything about the crash until the police came to his door.

He talked about this incident to NBC San Diego and said:

"It’s a little bit of a shock because I’m seeing the direction in which the plane is facing now and how close it is to my house. It could’ve just flown into my house. That is, that is wild"

As per police, the front part of the plane got damaged, and the propeller came off, but the wings are fine. Other than this, no one got injured in this incident, and no houses were damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also on its way to investigate the crash. It is worth noting that earlier, in 2009, a shocking plane crash took place in La Jolla when actor Phillip G. Bent and folk singer Peter Sachse died in the plane crash.

They were both 26 years old at the time, and they converted World War II training planes. This accident happened when they were making a series of low passes over WindanSea Beach.

They were doing this because they were saying "hi" to their wives, who were sunbathing at WindanSea. While doing the loops, the plane lost control and ended up taking the lives of the two.