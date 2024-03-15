How many times did Diane Abbott stand up during PMQs? UK MP criticizes Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for not letting her speak about race row 

In a session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) held on March 13, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle faced criticism for not allowing MP Diane Abbott to ask a question. During the session in the House of Commons, Ms. Abbott tried repeatedly to get the Speaker's attention, but was not called upon.
During the 35-minute Prime Minister's Questions session on March 13, 2024, Diane Abbott made numerous attempts to participate. Despite the short timeframe and the Speaker's protocol for selecting speakers, Diane Abbott stood up around 46 times in her effort to address the chamber.
The debate focused on remarks made about Abbott by Conservative donor Frank Hester.
Diane Abbott was made to stand multiple times during the PMQs
According to the BBC, she persistently tried to get Speaker Lindsay Hoyle's attention.
Hester allegedly said the MP made him "want to hate all black women" and that she "should be shot."
Ms. Abbott described Frank Hester's alleged remark that she "needed to be shot" as "frightening."
After the debate, allegedly Abbott shook her head because she had not been called to speak. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols said the Speaker's decision was "really poor."
However, despite her numerous attempts, Ms. Abbott was ultimately not given the opportunity to speak during the session.
Reportedly, several members of Parliament, including Labour's Stella Creasy and Dawn Butler, voiced their support for Ms. Abbott.
Diane Abbott, expressed her frustration with the actions of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle in a post on the social media platform X, as she questioned the integrity of the parliamentary process and wrote:
"I don't know whose interests the Speaker thinks he is serving. But it is not the interests of the Commons or democracy" .
To which came a response:
Abbott's remarks underscored her belief that the Speaker's decision to not allow her to speak undermined both the functioning of the House of Commons and the principles of democracy.
Following Abbott's exclusion from the debate, reactions poured in from various quarters. Allegedly, the labour MP Rosie Duffield described the situation as:
"extremely uncomfortable to witness,"
highlighting the glaring absence of Abbott's voice during a discussion concerning her safety and well-being.
Reportedly, former shadow women and equalities secretary Dawn Butler also emphasized the significance of supporting black female MPs, stating,
"We are not invincible. It does affect us,"
After the Prime Minister's Questions session ended, Abbott, who is currently an independent member after losing the Labour party's support due to comments she made last year, was reportedly approached by Sir Keir and Mr. Flynn.
Following their discussion, Diane Abbott retweeted a claim made by the Labour leader during their conversation, stating that she had requested the party's support be reinstated.
The Labour party had suspended Abbott the previous year for implying that racism did not affect Jews, Irish, or Travelers—a statement for which she later apologized.